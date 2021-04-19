Netflix's Adam Sandler Movie Spaceman Casts Paul Dano & Kunal Nayyar

✖

From genre-bending cinema like Uncut Gems to fan-favorites like Hubie Halloween, Adam Sandler has put out some significant films in recent years. The latest in his ongoing collaboration with Netflix is set to be Spaceman — and now we know two of the latest cast members to be joining its roster. On Monday, it was announced that The Batman star Paul Dano and The Big Bang Theory alum Kunal Nayyar have both been cast in Spaceman in currently unknown roles. The duo joins the previously-announced cast members of Sandler, who will be playing the film's lead role, as well as Promising Young Woman's Carey Mulligan.

The film, which is based on the Jaroslav Kalfar novel Spaceman of Bohemia, follows an astronaut (Sandler) sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust as he finds his earthly life falling to pieces. He turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.

Spaceman is being directed by Chernobyl's Johan Renck, with the screenplay being adapted by Colby Day. Channing Tatum is set to produce the film through his Free Association banner alongside partners Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, and Michael Parets. Tango Entertainment's Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva will also produce.

Netflix and Sandler's Happy Madison Productions are in the midst of an extended first look deal. Since the premiere of Ridiculous 6, the first of Sandler's projects for Netflix, back in 2015, Netflix users have watched more than two billion hours of Sandler content in the years since.

"As we prepare for our voyage to Chopra, I couldn't be more pleased to have found the perfect partner in Adam," Renck said in a statement when the film was first announced. "And now, with the support of the brilliant Netflix family, I am profoundly excited to set off on our impossible journey."

You can check out the official description for Spaceman of Bohemia below:

"Orphaned as a boy, raised in the Czech countryside by his doting grandparents, Jakub Procházka has risen from small-time scientist to become the country's first astronaut. When a dangerous solo mission to Venus offers him both the chance at heroism he's dreamt of, and a way to atone for his father's sins as a Communist informer, he ventures boldly into the vast unknown. But in so doing, he leaves behind his devoted wife, Lenka, whose love, he realizes too late, he has sacrificed on the altar of his ambitions. Alone in Deep Space, Jakub discovers a possibly imaginary giant alien spider, who becomes his unlikely companion. Over philosophical conversations about the nature of love, life and death, and the deliciousness of bacon, the pair form an intense and emotional bond. Will it be enough to see Jakub through a clash with secret Russian rivals and return him safely to Earth for a second chance with Lenka?"

