Netflix Viewers Have Watched Over 2 Billion Hours of Adam Sandler Movies

Adam Sandler movies are, without a doubt, popular. The recently-released Hubie Halloween is Netflix's most popular movie of 2020 while 2019's Murder Mystery was also a big hit for the platform as well, not to mention the actor's other films many of which are available on Netflix such as Uncut Gems, Mr. Deeds, 50 First Dates and many more. But Sandler's work isn't just popular. According to a new report, fans have spent more than two billion hours watching the actor's content on Netflix alone.

The report comes from Cinemablend who notes that the data comes from Variety's recent confirmation of Hubie Halloween's popularity, those numbers pushing Sandler's overall viewing hours over that wild two billion running total. The report goes even further, breaking down that number to an amount of years -- 228310.5, a staggering amount of time, especially when you consider Sandler's history with Netflix. As the report notes, Sandler and Netflix's work together goes back to 2015's The Ridiculous 6 with the streamer and Sandler's Happy Madison Productions in the midst of an extended first look deal and has been going strong since, clearly lucrative for both parties given those wild numbers. Sandler already has additional ventures with the streamer in the works including Hustle and the recently announced adaptation of Spaceman of Bohemia.

That film will see Emmy-winning Chernobyl director Johan Renck direct with Colby Day writing the adaptation of Jaroslav Kalfar's novel of the same day.

"As we prepare for our voyage to Chopra, I couldn't be more pleased to have found the perfect partner in Adam," Renck said in a statement at the time. "And now, with the support of the brilliant Netflix family, I am profoundly excited to set off on our impossible journey."

The official description for Kalfar's novel reads: "Orphaned as a boy, raised in the Czech countryside by his doting grandparents, Jakub Procházka has risen from small-time scientist to become the country's first astronaut. When a dangerous solo mission to Venus offers him both the chance at heroism he's dreamt of, and a way to atone for his father's sins as a Communist informer, he ventures boldly into the vast unknown. But in so doing, he leaves behind his devoted wife, Lenka, whose love, he realizes too late, he has sacrificed on the altar of his ambitions."

"Alone in Deep Space, Jakub discovers a possibly imaginary giant alien spider, who becomes his unlikely companion. Over philosophical conversations about the nature of love, life and death, and the deliciousness of bacon, the pair form an intense and emotional bond. Will it be enough to see Jakub through a clash with secret Russian rivals and return him safely to Earth for a second chance with Lenka?"

Channing Tatum is set to produce the film through his Free Association banner alongside partners Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets. Tango Entertainment's Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva will also produce.

Are you surprised about the sheer number of hours of Adam Sandler content fans have watched on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.