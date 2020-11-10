Spawn Producer Says New Film Will Be "Very Edgy" and Different From Previous Films

✖

Come Hell or high water, Jason Blum and Todd McFarlane are going to get their Spawn reboot made. The flick, one that's been in development hell for years, is still in active development according to Blum himself. In a recent interview with Inverse, the horror producer revealed they're still actively pursuing the project and are taking their time to get the script right so the necessary people can cut the checks.

Better yet, Blum promises the reboot will be "very edgy," hinting at the hard-R rating McFarlane has chased for quite some time. "It’s gonna be very different, it’s gonna be very edgy," Blum told the website.

He added, "What excited me about it is that Spawn is kind of the last great unexploited comic. So that seemed like an amazing opportunity. It’s taken longer than I hoped it would have to get the story right, but we’re still working on it."

At one point, both Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner were attached to the project, though their status remains unclear.

"About a month ago, I had a big fish. I just about got him on deck, right? It was the one that some people misheard and said I lost Jamie, it was like no an addition, an addition," McFarlane previously told ComicBook.com. "But we lost him and those are always frustrating because whenever you got the fish out of the water, pull them up on deck and the line breaks."

McFarlane added, "We got an offer out to, I think, a bigger fish. So, there weren't too many bigger than the first guy, but anyway, we'll see. If I could've got the last guy, it would've been a home run. If I can get this guy, it will be a grand slam. This one will blow up the Internet. So, we'll see. I don't know. In normal circumstances, usually when you make an offer, there's usually a one or two week sort of timeframe before you move on. But given that everything stopped in Hollywood, probably in the grace period we'll be relaxed. I think it would be, like I said, I'm going to only have to go down after this, if I lose these two big whales. But fingers crossed on this one. So, again, everybody's saying the right things for right now, but until you get a firm 'yes' it's always a 'no' to me."

Spawn has yet to receive a release date or distributor.