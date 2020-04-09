Spawn Movie: Todd McFarlane Close To Landing Another Major Talent

Even though production and distribution in Hollywood has mostly gone dark due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, development still continues. Among the projects still being worked on is none other than Todd McFarlane‘s long-gestating big-screen reboot of Spawn. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, McFarlane confirmed that work on the new movie continues and that an offer recently went out to talent to be involved in the film. Though he didn’t say who or what role they might fill, McFarlane calls them a “big fish” and says we could hear about it soon if it happens.

“About a month ago, I had a big fish. I just about got him on deck, right? It was the one that some people misheard and said I lost Jamie, it was like no an addition, an addition,” McFarlane said, referring to reports from last month that Jamie Foxx had dropped out which were actually about a different (unknown) writer. “But we lost him and those are always frustrating because whenever you got the fish out of the water, pull them up on deck and the line breaks.”

McFarlane added, “We got an offer out to, I think, a bigger fish. So, there weren’t too many bigger than the first guy, but anyway, we’ll see. If I could’ve got the last guy, it would’ve been a home run. If I can get this guy, it will be a grand slam. This one will blow up the Internet. So, we’ll see. I don’t know. In normal circumstances, usually when you make an offer, there’s usually a one or two week sort of timeframe before you move on. But given that everything stopped in Hollywood, probably in the grace period we’ll be relaxed. I think it would be, like I said, I’m going to only have to go down after this, if I lose these two big whales. But fingers crossed on this one. So, again, everybody’s saying the right things for right now, but until you get a firm ‘yes’ it’s always a ‘no’ to me.”

As previously reported, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is set to take on the titular role with Jeremy Renner set to star as Detective Twitch. In addition, the film will see The Walking Dead special makeup effects guru Greg Nicotero as well as “a couple of [directors of photography] that have won [awards],” with producer Jason Blum backing it.

“Jason Blum, who has won multiple awards and been up for Academy Awards, everybody I’m surrounding myself with is a star,” McFarlane previously said. “They’re just gonna carry me, they’re gonna make me look good. So don’t worry about it.”

