Spell Clip Sees a Man Desperate to Find His Family (Exclusive)

While the coronavirus pandemic has seen a number of highly anticipated horror movies earn major delays in their release, Paramount Home Entertainment still has frights in store for horror fans, as it will be unveiling the new thriller Spell on Premium VOD platforms just in time for Halloween. The upcoming film puts our hero in a precarious situation, with a new clip from the picture teasing the unwanted captors a man faces in the wake of a plane crash. Check out the exclusive clip from Spell above and be sure to see Spell when it lands on PVOD services and Digital HD this Friday, October 30th.

While flying to his father’s funeral in rural Appalachia, an intense storm causes Marquis (Omari Hardwick, Power, Sorry to Bother You) to lose control of the plane carrying him and his family. He awakens wounded, alone, and trapped in Ms. Eloise’s (Loretta Devine, Being Mary Jane, Grey's Anatomy) attic, who claims she can nurse him back to health with the Boogity, a Hoodoo figure she has made from his blood and skin. Unable to call for help, Marquis desperately tries to outwit and break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.

The film comes from director Mark Tonderai (Castle Rock, Locke & Key) and writer Written Kurt Wimmer (Children of the Corn, Law Abiding Citizen) and also stars John Beasley (Sinister 2, The Purge: Anarchy).

The entire theatrical landscape of 2020 has been entirely unexpected, as the first two months of the year saw little surprises, only for the coronavirus pandemic to see theaters around the world close their doors. Interestingly, Paramount Pictures has one of the most successful films of the year at the box office with Sonic the Hedgehog, a video game adaptation whose numbers surely would have been exceeded by a variety of superhero films that were originally set to be released.

As has been proven with a number of releases this year, horror has done surprisingly well on the VOD market, as the inherent nature of their stories doesn't require them to be seen in theaters for audiences to enjoy them to their full effect. Paramount Pictures did, however, delay the release of A Quiet Place Part II, which was first delayed from March to September of this year, only to be delayed again until next April.

