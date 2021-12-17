Spider-Man 3 Fan Imagines Daredevil Fighting Mysterio in Upcoming Threequel

✖

Sooner or later, Matt Murdock is going to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Should Sony and Marvel Studios keep their theatrical schedules in the same spot, that means Charlie Cox's take on the character will arrive in Spider-Man 3 come this December. Since Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the actor's return in the Spidey threequel, fans have been left up to their own devices guessing how and why the character will appear.

According to one fan artist, the Man Without Fear will arrive to place the beatdown on Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in another multiversal match-up. The piece comes from fan-favorite Instagram artist @venomhology and features Murdock in his Netflix-accurate black suit coming toe-to-toe with Mysterio, who looms large in the background; see it for yourself below!

Friday, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis broke the news Cox was already on the set for Spider-Man 3 and finished filming his part for the film in December. Like with anything else, plot details for Spider-Man 3 are being kept under lock and key — even though mega-producer Kevin Feige has started to tease the film's tone

According to the Marvel Studios boss, the plot for Spidey 3 is comparable to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," Feige said. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called 'Spider-Man 3' many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this, clearly, the shorthand of calling it 'Spider-Man 3' now, it's fine. We call it 'Homecoming 3.'"

In addition to Cox, other rumored additions to the movie include Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, and Emma Stone. Trade publications have already confirmed Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina).

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17th.

