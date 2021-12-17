Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Has Wrapped Filming on Spider-Man 3

✖

Rumors of Charlie Cox having a role in Spider-Man 3 have surfaced but ComicBook.com has learned that Cox has been on set for the upcoming Spider-Man 3 from Sony and Marvel Studios. Cox is expected to be playing Matt Murdock in the film but it is unclear whether or not he will be portraying the same version of his Matt Murdock/Daredevil character that fans came to know in multiple seasons of shows on Netflix or if he is going to be treated to a fresh start and reboot of the character set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the multiverse is seemingly coming into play through WandaVision, Spider-Man 3, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only time will tell exactly what Cox's role in the movie will turn out to be.

ComicBook.com first revealed knowledge of Cox being on the Spider-Man 3 back in December on Friday's Phase Zero podcast episode, furthering a report originally made by Murphy's Multiverse in early December. Sony did not comment.

When asked to address the many rumors surrounding Spider-Man 3 and how the multiverse will come into play, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige would only tease the future based on a known movie title.

"The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," Feige said. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called 'Spider-Man 3' many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this, clearly, the shorthand of calling it 'Spider-Man 3' now, it's fine. We call it 'Homecoming 3.'"

In a separate interview, Feige said that all of the Netflix characters are "on the board," meaning they are eligible to be used by Marvel Studios. Now, Marvel Studios has complete control of almost the entire catalog of characters from Marvel Comics as the X-Men characters previously owned by Fox, in terms of movies, came home when Marvel Studios' parent company Disney purchased Fox and its assets. Marvel Studios has been collaborating with Sony to bring Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe while Sony still owns the Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home films. Those fans hoping to see Cox in the MCU, especially in a film with Tom Holland's Spider-Man, seem to be having their wish granted.

Back in April of 2020, ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt talked with Cox in preparation for a Daredevil-themed Quarantine Watch Party. At that time, Cox denied any involvement with Spider-Man 3 while Netflix still had rights to the character.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox told us. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

The rights have since reverted back to Marvel Studios.

