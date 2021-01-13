Phase Zero: A ComicBook.com Marvel Podcast Launches Friday

(Photo: Phase Zero: A ComicBook.com Marvel Podcast)

This Friday, ComicBook.com officially launches its Phase Zero podcast, a series with new episodes recording and releasing every Friday to be the single best destination for fans of Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase Zero will be hosted by Brandon Davis, an authority and fan in the Marvel space and ComicBook.com host, producer, and writer since 2015. On a weekly basis, Davis is joined by ComicBook.com staff, comic creators, filmmakers, and actors to explore the latest Marvel-centric news, movie and TV releases, and steer the conversation in a positive, enthusiastic manner.

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It’s the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on twitch.tv/comicbook before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!

The first episode of Phase Zero will feature an exclusive interview with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, as ComicBook.com's Jim Viscardi and Jamie Jirak arejoining to co-host and take a deep dive into the first two episodes of Marvel's WandaVision.

"When we started ComicBook.com our goal was to be a source for new fans to take their next steps in geekdom, and a place for die-hard fans to learn more about where everything was heading," said Jim Viscardi, ComicBook.com Editor-in-Chief. "With a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe about to begin, tons of fans, new and old, are wanting that inside track of what's next for their favorite characters. Enter, Phase Zero."

Phase Zero is the latest fun product being offered by ComicBook.com, following the successful ComicBook Nation podcast hosted by Kofi Outlaw and Matt Aguilar, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared hosted by Megan Peters, Jim Viscardi, and Christian Hoffer, and daily news and entertainment video series Daily Distraction hosted by Chris Killian. Earlier this year, ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party events became worldwide Twitter trend events with Phase Zero's host Brandon Davis at the helm.

"I'm beyond excited to launch Phase Zero after spending the past few years connecting with so many awesome Marvel fans," Davis said. "I had a blast hosting and producing After the Dead, connecting with The Walking Dead fans and so many awesome actors, writers, and directors through that show that I can't see a limit to how much fun we can have on Phase Zero, bringing Marvel fans together with actors, directors, producers, and comic creators. I hope the show gives us the opportunity to connect listeners and fans and eventually do things even bigger, together, further down the line. Of course, we're also going to spill into some fun Star Wars, DC, and other stuff, too, so Phase Zero is a place where all fans are welcome and I want to build a positive, fun community."

New episodes of the Phase Zero podcast record Friday's at 12pm ET / 9am PT on twitch.tv/comicbook before being made available on all major podcast platforms.