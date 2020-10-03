Here's What Jamie Foxx Could Look Like as Electro in Spider-Man 3

✖

In a surprise move virtually no corner of the pop culture fandom saw coming, reports surfaced this week suggesting Jamie Foxx would soon join the Marvel Cinematic as Electro. Though it's yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, Foxx himself later shared an Instagram account confirming some details of his involvement, though he quickly deleted the post — probably sometime after studio officials found out it was out there.

In that post, he confirmed he wasn't going to be "blue" this time around, tossing shade at the character design of Max Dillon in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. As such, fans were quick to speculate how the character could look this time around and as one might suspect, BossLogic has won the race of cranking out the quickest, most movie-accurate design possible. While the design is a completely fresh take — especially from how the character looked last time around — there are still homages to Dillon's comic-accurate look, notably the yellow and green masks. See BossLogic's design below.

It should be noted that as of now, there's no indication Foxx's take on Electro in Spider-Man 3 will be the same character that appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. If it's the same character, it will likely be explained away by the existence of the multiverse. If not, Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios could have just liked his role enough to bring the actor back in an all-new role original to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Tell Spidey let's run it back!" Foxx said in his now-deleted Instagram post. "Super excited to part [sic] of the new marvel Spider-Man new installment...can't wait for y'all to check the new one. And I won't be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent badass!!!"

Though Amazing Spider-Man 2 was panned by fans and critics alike, leaked e-mails from Sony have shown Feige himself enjoyed Foxx's portrayal in the movie.

"Really love Electro - feels like you may not need the scene in his apartment, which makes him seems completely crazy and hard to relate too [sic]," Feige wrote in a leaked email. "Like the idea that eel goes in his mouth and instead of burrowing, you see it glow within him."

Spider-Man 3 is now set for release on December 17, 2021.

