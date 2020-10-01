Jamie Foxx to Return as Electro in MCU's Spider-man 3

✖

The live-action Spider-Verse is finally coming together! After JK Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson made the leap to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: Far From Home, it appears that Jamie Foxx is the next Spidey actor to rejoin the franchise. Foxx's Electro, one of the villains of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is going to be joining the ranks of the MCU in the upcoming Spider-Man movie from Marvel and Sony.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx is in final talks to play Electro once again, this time opposite Tom Holland in the the MCU. At this time, there's no telling exactly how Foxx's character will appear in the new movie, or whether he will even be the same version that he played in the second Andrew Garfield Spider-Man film.

The multiverse of the MCU is being dealt with, thanks to Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, so it stands to reason that the Electro that Foxx played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 could be making a direct jump between universes. However, given all of the complications that would stem from multiple Spider-Men, and the severe hatred that the Electro design received back in 2014, it would make sense for Foxx to simply play a new version of the character.

Simmons appeared as J. Jonah Jameson at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home and really opened up the possibilities for previous Spider-Man characters to return. For now, however, there are no other casting announcements regarding characters making a comeback.

Holland will once again star as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the upcoming movie, which is being directed by Jon Watts. Also set to return is the core cast of Zendaya, Jacob Batalan, Marisa Tomei, and Tony Revolori. It wouldn't be surprising to see Simmons appear as Jameson once again, especially since he's the one responsible for revealing Spider-Man's true identity to the world.

Are you looking forward to seeing Jamie Foxx join the MCU as Electro? What other Spider-Man characters would you like to see return? Let us know in the comments!

The currently-untitled Spider-Man 3 is set to arrive in theaters on November 5, 2021. Of course, given the ongoing pandemic, that could change in the coming months.