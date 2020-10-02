Jamie Foxx Reacts to News of His Return as Electro in Spider-Man 3

✖

It looks like Jamie Foxx is officially aboard Marvel's Spider-Man 3 train. Hours after news surfaced suggesting the actor was in talks with Marvel Studios to reprise his role from Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the actor shared a news clipping of the story on his Instagram profile, something most would consider his first comment on the matter. Instead of sharing his own screenshot of the article, Foxx shared a congratulatory post from fellow actor Keith Jefferson, being careful so as not to add any of his own text.

(Photo: Jamie Foxx/Instagram)

As many thought Tom Holland's third Spider-Man would include Kraven the Hunter, it's a surprise to see Electro make an appearance. Because of the previous speculation, it's unclear how large of a role Foxx's reprisal will be or, for that matter, if the Electro that's showing up in this franchise is the same as the one that starred alongside Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker.

Shortly after the actor's return was revealed, fans were quick to latch onto notes Kevin Feige made during the development of Amazing Spider-Man 2, ones which showed at the time he liked Foxx's portrayal.

"Really love Electro - feels like you may not need the scene in his apartment, which makes him seems completely crazy and hard to relate too [sic]," The Marvel mega-producer wrote in the leaked e-mail. He added, "Like the idea that eel goes in his mouth and instead of burrowing, you see it glow within him."

Initially set to be the middle point of a new trilogy, a lukewarm critical reception to Amazing Spider-Man 2 forced Sony's hand to work out a deal with Marvel Studios to help revamp the fledgling franchise. The franchise ended up tallying upwards of $709 million at the global office and even then, it wasn't enough for the Amy Pascal and Avi Arad-led outfit to go forward with another sequel.

Now that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 could feature both Foxx's Electro and Kraven the Hunter, Pascal and Sony are one step closer to getting the Sinister Six movie they've wanted — a spin-off that was initially supposed to come out of Garfield's Spider-Man franchise.

"These villains we now have in our universe happen to be characters that are in the Sinister Six," Pascal teased during the home media release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. "There may be something that happens with that."

Drew Goddard had previously boarded the project as a director before it ended up stalling.

Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2021.