Tom Holland Reveals When Spider-Man 3 Should Finish Filming

✖

Tom Holland is mapping out his near future and the wrapping of Spider-Man 3 is already in sight despite not yet having begun production! The third Spider-Man film which operates in the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to hit theaters in November of 2021 with production planning to get underway this year. First, Holland will have to film Uncharted with Sony, an adaptation of the popular video game where he will star as the hero Nathan Drake. Then, it's straight to Spider-Man 3 to play Peter Parker again, a production which he anticipates will wrap in February of next year.

"Finish Uncharted, finish Spider-Man in February next year," Holland said in a video posted to his father's Patreon account. "Two press tours, maybe together, which should take six weeks worth of work." That's the life of the young actor at this point, who recently teased Day One of work on Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg.

Spider-Man 3 is a highly anticipated film in the upcoming Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for many reasons. The ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home saw Peter Parker's identity being revealed to the entire world by Mysterio while simultaneously bringing J.K. Simmons back to the role of J. Jonah Jameson for an all new run with the character. Meanwhile, Sony's Morbius and Venom: Let There Be Carnage films are suspected to be linking themselves to the Marvel Cinematic Universe so Peter Parker's Spider-Verse in live-action appears to be expanding.

According to an agreement revealed between Marvel Studios and Sony in 2019, Holland's Spider-Man will be featured in one more MCU-canon solo film and can appear in another Marvel Studios movie which is not a Spider-Man title.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.