Morbius Trailer Includes Shocking Michael Keaton Cameo

It’s still very early in 2020, but Sony’s debut trailer for Morbius has already solidified its place as one of the most surprising movie reveals of the entire year. Fans had been excited to see the trailer Jared Leto‘s solo Marvel outing, but the final scene of the promo included a cameo that absolutely no one saw coming. After the title card came up on the screen, a voice began talking to Leto’s Michael Morbius. It was quickly revealed to be none other than Michael Keaton, who played the villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“Michael Morbius,” the voice says in the final scene. “Got tired of doing the whole good guy thing, huh? What’s up, Doc?”

Keaton then appears on the screen, seemingly wearing an EMT suit to interact with Leto. There has been no confirmation that Keaton is playing Vulture, his character from Homecoming, but it’s hard not to believe that’s exactly what’s going on here.

If you recall, Keaton’s Vulture was sent to prison at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he met up with Mac Gargan, played by Michael Mando. The two characters talked briefly about teaming up together in Homecoming‘s post-credits scene, which teased the potential MCU introduction of the Sinister Six. That was the last time Vulture was seen, since he didn’t show up in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

So that leaves the potential connection to Morbius. There’s no telling how the rules for Spider-Man characters with Sony and Marvel go anymore, thanks to the lengthy back-and-forth that took place this summer. Spider-Man will still be in the MCU in his films, but the full Sony productions seem to be fair game. If this is indeed Vulture, it could bridge the gap between the MCU and Sony’s properties. This especially makes sense when you see the shot in the trailer of Morbius walking the streets in an orange jumpsuit, as if he’s escaped from prison.

Morbius hits theaters on July 31st!