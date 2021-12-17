Spider-Man 3 Star Tom Holland Appears in Epic Trailer for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Patient "Spider-Jerry"

✖

For generations of fans, the Spider-Man mantle has represented some significant and incredibly-aspirational things. That level of love for Spider-Man has only grown throughout the years, as more actors have portrayed Peter Parker, and as other iterations of Spider-Man have been made mainstream thanks to projects like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. A recently-released video adds an adorable new hero into that fray -- with the help of Spider-Man star Tom Holland. The short video, posted by Jaimie Trueblood, shows Holland tossing a Spider-Man mask to Jerry, a young heart transplant patient at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. The video then ends with Jerry suiting up as his own Spider-themed hero, with a fan-made poster of him with the title card Spider-Jerry: Close to Home.

According to The Direct, Holland shot his portion of the video four years ago, while production was underway on Spider-Man: Homecoming. Their report also indicates that Jerry is "currently doing well", and loved the poster and video. If anyone would like to donate to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, they can do so here.

While Holland's part of the video was filmed years ago, it does a heartwarming job of showcasing the significance of his take on Peter Parker. It also is far from the first or last time that Holland has advocated for children in the hospital, as he and his castmates have visited local children's hospitals in costume over the years.

Holland will next reprise his role as the Marvel wall-crawler in Marvel's Spider-Man 3, which will see him sharing the screen with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. Jamie Foxx will also be reprising his role as Electro, which he previously played in Sony's Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

“The how and the when and the specifics can change and evolve, but setting yourself up for something that has never been done before... at the end of Iron Man, it was a hero publicly outing himself so that in the next movies and all subsequent movies, we couldn’t fall back on the secret identity trope which had been part of Iron Man’s story for decades in the comics,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a previous interview. “And now people know Peter’s identity. People now think he’s a villain, Mysterio plays one last trick on him and succeeds... [so that] means everything’s different. Where it goes, we’ll see. But it’s exciting that it once again sets us up for a Peter Parker story that has never been done before on film.”

