Kevin Feige Promises a Peter Parker Story That’s “Never Been Done Before on Film” in Spider-Man: Far From Home Sequel

The Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel will go places no Spider-Man movie has ever gone before, promises Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. Major spoilers follow.

“I think so,” Feige told Fandango when asked if Peter Parker‘s (Tom Holland) secret identity being exposed by The Daily Bugle’s J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) in the Far From Home mid-credits scene will be a major storyline moving forward.

“Much like the end of Iron Man, saying, okay, the rules have changed. Which now means we’re going to have to do something completely different next time.”

Unlike Marvel Studios’ first blockbuster, which ended with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) publicly declaring “I am Iron Man,” Peter’s carefully guarded secret identity was blown through the efforts of fraudster Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and ex-Stark Industries employee William Ginter Riva (Peter Billingsley).

While similar storylines have played out in the comic books, Feige promises “everything’s different” for our hero moving forward.

“The how and the when and the specifics can change and evolve, but setting yourself up for something that has never been done before… at the end of Iron Man, it was a hero publicly outing himself so that in the next movies and all subsequent movies, we couldn’t fall back on the secret identity trope which had been part of Iron Man’s story for decades in the comics,” Feige said.

“And now people know Peter’s identity. People now think he’s a villain, Mysterio plays one last trick on him and succeeds… [so that] means everything’s different. Where it goes, we’ll see. But it’s exciting that it once again sets us up for a Peter Parker story that has never been done before on film.”

The Far From Home mid-credits scene could be set up for Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) to menace Spider-Man as the Scorpion, but director Jon Watts has not yet detailed plans for a third film.

“I mean, I try to think about it one movie at a time,” Watts said in an earlier interview.

“We’re definitely telling the story of this kid growing up, and we end the movie putting him in a very unique spot that we really haven’t seen Spider-Man in before in the films. So, I don’t know. For me, I’ll wait until the next one to start to figure out how we’re going to get to where I want it to end.”