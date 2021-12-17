Spider-Man 3 Star Zendaya Spotted in New Set Photo

✖

A new photo from the set of Marvel's Spider-Man 3 gives us a good look at the returning MJ played by Zendaya. The actress is back alongside series stars Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon, and they will also be joined by Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch as well as the reported returns of Jamie Foxx as Electro and Charlie Cox as Daredevil. So far we've yet to see a lot of action on the set, but fans should expect to see Zendaya's MJ continue to play a major role as Peter Parker becomes embroiled in some multiverse shenanigans.

Check out the new photo of Zendaya filming Spider-Man 3 below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On Set. Unseen. (@onset.unseen)

Zendaya recently opened up about the casting process when she originally joined Marvel Studios for Spider-Man: Homecoming. At the time, she wasn't supposed to know about the film she was auditioning for.

"We weren’t supposed to know that the script pages that we were reading were for Spider-Man, but I did find out that it was for Spider-Man cause I have good agents," Zendaya revealed to GQ. "But I didn’t know what role I was auditioning for. I just thought it was 'girl in Spider-Man movie.' I didn’t really know what character, or what kind of character, they would be. Right before the screen test, they were kind of saying okay these are the characters that we’re reading for, MJ being one of them and I was like 'Oh, that would be so cool!'"

There is a lot of speculation surrounding Spider-Man 3 with rumors aplenty about the swelling cast. After actors like Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina were reported to be playing Electro and Doctor Octopus, reprising their roles from the previous Spider-Man franchises, rumors began to pick up that former stars Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would also show up.

Those rumors have yet to be corroborated by more accurate reporting or set photos, but many fans are still holding out hope. Even when Zendaya appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the talk show host attempted to cajole some information out of the actress.

"Everything is very secretive," Zendaya said. After Kimmel asked if the film is called Spider-Man 3 because it features three different Spider-Man, she said: "I can neither confirm nor deny."

Hopefully we learn more about these rumors in the near future. Unless Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are forced to make another delay, Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 17th.