Spider-Man 3: Zendaya Can’t “Confirm Nor Deny” Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Returns Amid Spider-Verse Rumors

Spider-Man star Zendaya can "neither confirm nor deny" Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are swinging into the Marvel Studios and Sony sequel amid rumors the untitled Spider-Man 3 is a live-action Spider-Verse. The additions of Avengers star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Jamie Foxx as Electro, as well as Marvel's emphasis on the Multiverse going into Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has sparked speculation the Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal-produced threequel will feature a trio of Spider-Men. Now filming Spider-Man 3 with Tom Holland in Atlanta, the Emmy-winning actress tiptoed around spoilers during a Thursday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

"Everything is very secretive," Zendaya told Kimmel. Asked if the Homecoming and Far From Home sequel is called Spider-Man 3 because of its three Spider-Men, she said after a beat: "I can neither confirm nor deny."

When the MJ actress told Kimmel the Spider-Man cast had a "bubble Thanksgiving" as the early weeks of filming continue amid the coronavirus pandemic, the host angled for more and asked if the dinner was "with Spider-Men."

"Yeah — I can't say that," Zendaya said. "You almost... that was good. That was good."

Still prying for spoilers, Kimmel asked if Maguire — a known vegan — had "tofurkey" for Thanksgiving, to which the two-time Marvel star responded: "I have no idea. I really don't."

Watch Zendaya's response in the video above.

Zendaya's Kimmel appearance comes just days after an official Sony channel published a video appearing to hint at a three-franchise Spider-Men crossover in Spider-Man 3. In a Spanish language video titled "The 3 Spider-Man Together," posted by Sony Channel Latin America on YouTube, a prompt tells viewers they "don't have to choose" their favorite Spider-Man because "in the Marvel Multiverse, anything can happen."

The video states that "in Spider-Man 3 you will quite possibly see everyone — yes — the three Peter Parker[s] saving the world together," as footage plays from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man duology, and Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In October, following a report Maguire and Garfield were "in talks" to reprise their respective roles, a Sony spokesperson said that "those rumored castings are not confirmed."

That same month, Foxx acknowledged his reported Electro return and appeared to hint at a Spider-Verse-type event when he shared — and quickly deleted — a fan-made poster pitting a trio of Spider-Men against the super-charged supervillain. Foxx noted he "won't be blue" in this one, as he was in 2014's Amazing Spider-Man 2, but he'll be a "thousand percent badass."

Story details remain tightly under wraps (or webs), but MCU architect Feige has described the sequel as being "Peter focused and Peter based." That just might mean Peter Parker times three.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.