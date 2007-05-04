Tom Holland Reveals Spider-Man 3 Script iPad, Then Breaks It

✖

Production on the long-awaited (and still untitled) Spider-Man 3 is finally about to begin in Atlanta, with Tom Holland arriving from the Uncharted set on Sunday night. Director Jon Watts and Holland are reteaming for the third solo Spider-Man outing since the character became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and this new installment will feature the services of Benedict Cumberbatch and Jamie Foxx. There are still a lot of unknowns about the new Spider-Man, including the plot details, which Holland is doing his best to protect.

Holland shared a video to his Instagram story of himself opening the package and revealing the iPad. In true Holland fashion, he also "broke" the device after opening it. It seems like he may have only broken the case, or that the entire thing was just a bit, but it fits the actor's record of being a goofball online.

"So I just got home, I'm in Atlanta, and I've just been delivered a package," Holland says in the video. "That package is an iPad, and on that iPad is a script, and that script is Spider-Man 3. So I'm about to find out what I'm going to be doing for the next five months. I'm not gonna tell you anything about it because I've learned my lesson."

Holland interrupts himself mid-sentence upon thinking that he may have broken the iPad. "Oh shit. I just broke this iPad," he sayd. "Umm, okay, I'm going to read this now and I can't wait. I'll speak to you all soon."

Whether or not there's anything wrong with the iPad is unclear, but Holland didn't harm it enough to keep himself from reading the new script. Shooting will likely be getting off the ground in the very new future, especially with a December 2021 release still on the table.

Holland will be reprising his role as Peter Parker for the sixth time in the MCU, following the first two Spider-Man films, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Jon Watts is once again returning to direct Spider-Man 3, with a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommars. Other returning cast members include Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Tony Revolori. There has been no word yet as to whether or not J.K. Simmons will be reprising the role of J. Jonah Jameson.

Spider-Man 3 is currently slated to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2021.