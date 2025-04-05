Could Spider-Man: Brand New Day Make Sadie Sink the All-New Venom?

The title for the fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland has been announced. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will follow New York’s favorite hero as he tries to build a new life for himself after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. But while the title of the highly anticipated sequel has been revealed, there are still layers of mystery hanging around the blockbuster. Sadie Sink was the first major cast addition this movie received, but it wasn’t revealed which Marvel character the Stranger Things star will be taking on. However, it would be interesting for Sink to portray one of the most unpredictable Marvel characters the comic books have seen in recent memory.

Ever since Venom was introduced in the pages of Marvel comics decades ago, audiences have been intrigued by the alien’s abilities and how he tends to mess with Peter Parker’s Spider Sense. Many characters have taken over the Venom mantle over the years, with the most popular being Eddie Brock, who has been seen in the Venom movies starring Tom Hardy. But as the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves towards the future, the franchise needs to take some risks in order to remain relevant.

Who is the All-New Venom?

Recent months of Marvel comic books have played up the mystery of an All-New Venom whose host was unknown. It was eventually revealed that Mary Jane Watson had formed an alliance with the symbiote, which is why she was now allowed to use Venom’s powers. The reveal sent shockwaves throughout the internet, with many fans quickly voicing their opinion about the fact that Mary Jane Watson became the latest human host for Venom. It remains to be seen if Peter Parker’s former girlfriend will be able to leave a mark on the Marvel universe with her new identity as the Lethal Protector.

Considering how Peter Parker will be looking to establish a new life for himself when Spider-Man: Brand New Day rolls into theaters, the All-New Venom would be an interesting addition to the franchise. A fragment of the symbiote was left behind on the main MCU timeline during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. And while said fragment was captured, as revealed in Venom: The Last Dance, that doesn’t mean that the symbiote can’t find another way of bonding with Peter Parker. Spider-Man has been given a clean slate; time will tell how director Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) will use it.

Can Sadie Sink Play the All-New Venom?

There are several reasons why Sadie Sink could portray the All-New Venom in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Her character hasn’t been revealed yet; With Zendaya’s character officially named “Michelle Jones,” Sadie Sink could potentially be introduced in Brand New Day as Mary Jane Watson. This could open up a storyline for her to come across the symbiote and become the All-New Venom. This is unlikely to happen. But it was also unlikely for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to return as alternate versions of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Mary Jane Watson as Venom is something mainstream audiences haven’t seen yet. Topher Grace portrayed a version of Eddie Brock who came into contact with the alien during the events of Spider-Man 3. He was followed by Tom Hardy, who stepped into the role over the course of three action-packed movies. Mary Jane Watson as the antagonist would certainly be something casual viewers aren’t expecting out of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but even if Sadie Sink isn’t playing Venom, there are multiple characters the popular actress could be taking on.

Sadie Sink’s Role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Studios could presumably be looking for Sadie Sink to portray her role in multiple upcoming MCU films. Sink could end up stepping into the shoes of Firestar. Angelica Jones has been seen hanging out with Spider-Man in a wide variety of Marvel media, including the popular animated series, Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends. Sadie Sink’s casting as the hero with fire powers could elevate the character’s popularity with an entirely new generation of fans.

Sadie Sink could also be portraying Jean Grey. It’s no secret that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are looking to introduce a new iteration of the X-Men franchise after the dust settles once Avengers: Secret Wars releases in 2027. Introducing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be a small way of letting audiences know what’s to come for the world’s most famous mutants. Who will it be for Sadie Sink and her relationship with Peter Parker? All-New Venom, Firestar, Jean Grey or someone else? Audiences will have to swing towards movie theaters next year to find out.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a release date of July 31, 2026.