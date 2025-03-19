I Think Sadie Sink Is Perfect to Play Jean Grey in the MCU

Sadie Sink’s name has continuously come up in a lot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s recent news after it was announced that she’d been cast as an unnamed role in the upcoming Spider-Man 4 film. Fans have since begun theorizing different characters from multiple Marvel comics Sink could be playing, most of which belong to underrated love interests of Peter Parker’s. As much as we’d love to see characters like Firestar or even the MCU’s take on someone like Julia Carpenter, there’s a different character that Sink is perfect for. If Kevin Feige and the MCU Spider-Man’s usual casting director, Sarah Finn, are as smart with casting as we hope they are, then Sink will be joining the cast of Spider-Man 4 as the X-Men’s infamous Omega-level psychic, Jean Grey.

While some fans have been speculating that she could be playing the actual Mary Jane Watson of the MCU or even a variant from the multiverse, that just seems too easy. Some of you may say the same thing about Jean Grey being easy casting, and while that’s a valid critique, there’s a bit more at stake given Jean’s Dark Phoenix alter-ego. If this is the MCU’s official introduction to mutants as we know them in the X-Men franchise, they need a huge talent to pull off this complex character and Sadie Sink has proved herself time and time again in Stranger Things and her other projects such as The Whale and A Sacrifice.

Why Jean Grey Would Work In Spider-Man 4

For those unfamiliar with the X-Men and Jean Grey especially, she’s also known as the Dark Phoenix. Much like Wanda Maximoff, Grey is widely considered to be not only one of the most powerful mutants but one of Marvel’s most powerful characters in general. Though she’s already been brought to the screen by two different actresses (Sophie Turner in 2019 and Famke Janssen in the 2000s), the MCU’s Jean Grey can potentially be a completely different beast.

Jean Grey has similar powers to Professor X, the leader of the X-Men; however, she doesn’t typically have full control of her mutation and powers, which can, of course, lead to bad news for both her and the rest of the X-Men; now, it may lead to trouble for Spider-Man, too. We could see Sink playing a younger and more out-of-control Jean Grey, which would be an interesting place to start seeing more and more mutants in the MCU as Jean is known for being one of Professor X’s first students, and this kind of introduction could foreshadow her later arc as Dark Phoenix.

If Sink does play Jean Grey in Spider-Man 4, the possibilities are endless. After the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker no longer exists in the minds of anyone in any universe. His alter-ego still does though, and what is Spidey without crime-fighting? Instead of giving Jean Grey an origin story, it would be even better if they did something similar to Peter Parker’s first appearance in Captain America: Civil War and introduced Jean under the pretense that the audience already knows the basics of her powers and who she is.

Now the question is: who’s accidentally opening a portal in Spider-Man 4? Will it be Ned or someone from a different universe?