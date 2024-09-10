Spider-Man 4: Marvel Has to Bring Back a No Way Home Detail

Spider-Man 4 needs to bring back one important detail from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Yesterday, reports emerged that Destin Daniel Cretton was in line to direct the next MCU feature starring Tom Holland. That sounds great, but the filmmaker and Marvel Studios would do well to bring back the last suit we saw Spider-Man in at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. A lot happened in the movie, but the final sequence with Holland's Web-Slinger heading out to patrol in a bright red and blue suit seems to be the part that's stuck in so many people's heads.

It's been a while since the last big-screen Spidey adventure in the MCU. Rumors have swirled about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire coming back around for another swing. Internet debate about the merits of a "street-level" story versus more Multiverse mayhem have bubbled constantly since those rumors made their way onto the timeline. Either approach could provide a ton of fun. But, a lot of viewers would like to see that classic suit make at least one appearance before Avengers: Secret Wars. For what it's worth, it would be hard to imagine Marvel Studios dangling it out there to tease the next installment and then quickly ditch it.

(Photo: Tom Holland's Spider-Man takes to the streets at the end of No Way Home. - Marvel Studios)

There's probably an argument to be made that Tom Holland's final suit from Spider-Man: No Way Home symbolizes that street level approach and that's what created all this fan fervor to see it. However, there are also cacophonous voices that hate all MCU uniforms and costume design and love any attempts to get more "comics-accurate" suits on-screen at every opportunity. We'll have to see how that all shakes out, but keeping the No Way Home suit would probably go a long way to helping engage the fans. Especially, if Daredevil and Kingpin aren't going to be along for the ride in Spider-Man 4.

What Makes The Spider-Man: No Way Home Suit Special?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Spider-Man's final look from No Way Home is more than just mere fanservice, in a way, because it helps contextualize his journey from that point. Besides being in the 'Classic" blue and red, it blends elements from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's on-screen looks into one cohesive suit. So, while Holland's Peter Parker has been forever changed by his experience with Peter 2 and Peter 3, he carries his own experiences into whatever's next for the character. (The part of the MCU Spider-Man's look that has garnered the most praise, the movable lenses, are not going anywhere btw.)

Sony and Marvel Studios collaborated on every detail from Holland's trilogy. Including the final suit. Producer Amy Pascal is a big fan of the mechanical lenses and how they help the character echo some facial expressions from the comics. While a lot of the people in the audience thought that it would be a completely cloth suit next time around, that's probably not the case! (Also, who here really thinks that there won't be some sort of black suit shenanigans within the next two projects that Spider-Man appears in? Seems unlikely from where we sit currently.)

MCU house artist Ryan Meinerding showed some concept art for the "final swing" suit on Instagram a few years ago. "Spider-Man: No Way Home! This the design for the final suit, such an amazing honor to do this for Sony and Marvel," Meinerding previously typed. "Thank you so much Kevin, Amy, Jon, Lou, Victoria and Rachel! And of course thank you to the incredible VFX team delivering the magic to bring it all to life!! The movie is so special and Tom is phenomenal!!"

Do you want to see the final suit from No Way Home again? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!