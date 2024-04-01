Spider-Man 4: Dylan Baker Reveals Disappointment Over Not Returning as Lizard (Exclusive)

Dylan Baker's Curt Connors was one of a few characters that were expected to have extended storylines if Sam Raimi was able to continue making Spider-Man films for Sony. Though viewers never saw Connors turn into Lizard during the Raimi trilogy, it was the filmmaker's intention to officially debut Lizard in a future installment, though Sony ultimately decided to make different directions. That's a decision that still haunts Baker to this day.

"I have to say, when Sam Raimi called me up and said that he was not going to be carried on to direct Spider-Man 4 [I was disappointed]," Baker tells us. "He started to tell me about the script he had written and was ready to do and ready to shoot, but it was not going to be able to be done at the time they wanted it to be done."

Baker says the film would have been very Lizard-adjacent, allowing the iconic Spidey villain to explore the world the filmmaker had set up through three movies.

"It was just letting the Lizard come out and see the world and it just killed me. I would have loved to have done that," the actor adds. "Luckily, Rhys Ifans was fantastic and I got to go, 'Very well done,' while wishing I could have done it."

Is there going to be a Spider-Man 4?

It's been a long-standing wish of many to see Raimi finally get to film Spider-Man 4 after all these years. The movement was reignited after Raimi joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe to film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness while Tobey Maguire reappeared as Peter Parker in the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Beyond that all, Thomas Haden Church is insistent that Raimi will eventually get to make the movie.

"But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that's the one that ... They had an option for me to do Spider-Man 4 when there was going to be a Spider-Man 4," Church told us last month. "They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I'm getting a little old."

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy is now streaming on Peacock. Baker next appears in Laroy, Texas, which releases In Theaters and On Demand April 12.

