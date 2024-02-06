Tom Holland Promises "Big Announcement Tomorrow"

Things have been quiet on the live-action Spider-Man front for the better part of a year. With two Hollywood labor strikes putting a pause on any development related to Spider-Man 4, little has surfaced in terms of teases or information on how Tom Holland's fan-favorite character will reappear within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, that could all be changing in a matter of hours.

Monday afternoon, Holland took to Instagram to share a video of himself on the golf course. Superimposed over the video is a caption that a "big announcement" is coming tomorrow (Tuesday), quickly leading fans to wonder if news on Spider-Man 4 is finally arriving in an official capacity.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has a “big announcement” coming tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/rQMtA1Kl43 — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) February 5, 2024

Is Tom Holland returning for Spider-Man 4?

Despite initial resistance, it would appear Holland will be back in his scarlet and blue suit for an all-new adventure when Spider-Man 4 enters theaters.

"I think as long as we can do justice to Peter Parker. As long as we can keep elevating and making the films better and making them mean more, then I'll be there," Holland told ET. "I'd be stupid to say that I wouldn't be the luckiest kid alive if I got to do it again. There's stuff going on, but we'll have to just wait and see what happens."

At one point, however, Holland did admit he'd want to pass the torch onto another actor to play the role someday.

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," Holland told Collider. "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."

Spider-Man 4 has yet to land a release date from Sony. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home are streaming on Disney+ while Spider-Man: No Way Home can be purchased wherever movies are sold.