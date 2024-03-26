Spider-Man 4: Justin Lin Reportedly Being Eyed to Direct Tom Holland's Next MCU Movie

Justin Lin may be getting closer to finding out his next directing job. New reports suggest the Fast 9 helmer is one of the filmmakers being eyed to direct Spider-Man 4 for Sony and Marvel Studios. As a part of the same report, it's said both Tom Holland and Zendaya will be back in their roles of Peter Parker and MJ, respectively. Coming from insider Jeff Sneider, it's said Zendaya has Spider-Man 4 on her plate first, pushing photography on Euphoria Season Three back until sometime thereafter.

The movie is expected to begin filming later this year, in either September or October and it's unclear if Lin is a finalist or just one of many currently in the running for the gig. Interestingly enough, many have thought the Spidey follow-up would be a relatively small-scale affair given the character's current status quo in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. That seems to contradict a filmmaker of Lin's caliber, one who has virtually directed only larger scale studio blockbusters.

Holland has also expressed conflicting feelings about returning as everybody's favorite web-slinger, though he ultimately settled on being there to pass the torch onto the next actor to play a version of Spider-Man, whoever that may be.

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," Holland told Collider last November. "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."

Spider-Man 4 has yet to land a release date from Sony. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home are streaming on Disney+ while Spider-Man: No Way Home can be purchased wherever movies are sold.