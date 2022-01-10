Spider-Man 8-Movie Collection Bundles No Way Home With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Movies

A new collection bundles all eight live-action Spider-Man movies when Spider-Man: No Way Home is yours to watch at home on Digital HD. The Spider-Man trilogy (starring Tobey Maguire), The Amazing Spider-Man double feature (starring Andrew Garfield), and the Homecoming trilogy (starring Tom Holland) are available to own together for the first time in the Spider-Man 8-Movie Collection now up for pre-order on digital movie retailers. Included in the collection are digital versions of Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), Spider-Man 3 (2007), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Pre-purchasing the Spider-Man 8-Movie Collection unlocks instant access to every movie except for Spider-Man: No Way Home, according to a listing on the Microsoft Store. Sony Pictures has yet to announce when you can stream Spider-Man: No Way Home online, but the latest Spider-Man will become playable as soon as it is released digitally.

The bundle is priced at $59.99 and is now available for purchase on digital retailers including Microsoft and Vudu. Also available is the new Spider-Man 3-Movie Collection, bundling Spider-Man’s standalone adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, for $34.99. No Way Home can be pre-ordered digitally for $19.99 wherever movies are sold.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.





Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in movie theaters.