Update: Fandango reached out to confirm there is no digital release date as of now, and the Feb. 28th date listed on one of the Vudu apps was inaccurate. The original story continues below.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is playing exclusively in theaters, and now pre-orders for the digital version reveal when you can stream the latest Spider-Man movie at home. Since swinging into theaters on December 17, the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios blockbuster starring Spider-Men Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire has webbed up more than $1.5 billion at the global box office to become the eighth highest-grossing film of all time. If you’re waiting until you can stream Spider-Man: No Way Home online, here’s when and where to pre-order to start watching right away at home.

How to Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online on Digital

Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to be available to own on digital in February. Pre-orders are now live in SD (standard definition), HDX (high definition), and 4K UHD (ultra high definition) priced at $19.99 each on digital movie retailers iTunes, Google Play, the Microsoft Store, and Vudu. Pre-ordering will automatically add the movie to your digital collection once it becomes available on release day. (An amended listing on Fandango’s Vudu app previously dated Spider-Man: No Way Home for February 28.)

Also available is the Spider-Man 8-Movie Collection bundling the Spider-Man trilogy, The Amazing Spider-Man double feature, and the Homecoming trilogy.

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney+?

No, you won’t be able to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for free online on Disney+ or any streaming service right away. Due to streaming rights, the movie is expected to be available first on Lionsgate’s Starz and eventually Netflix. A 2021 deal between Sony and Disney could bring No Way Home and more of Sony’s Spider-Man movies to Disney+ sometime in 2023.

Where to Stream Spider-Man: No Way Home Online

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to pre-purchase digitally for $19.99 on video-on-demand (VOD) services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu.

When Does Spider-Man: No Way Home Come Out on DVD and Blu-ray?

Sony has yet to announce a physical version of Spider-Man: No Way Home on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD. Pre-orders are now live for retailer exclusive editions, including a Best Buy steelbook and a Target Fan Art edition. See all standard and variant versions available for pre-order here.

How to Stream All of the Spider-Man Movies Online

Looking to binge all of the Spider-Man movies? The Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies from director Sam Raimi are currently streaming on Peacock, fuboTV, DirecTV, FreeForm, and Spectrum On Demand. Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man movies from director Marc Webb are streaming through DirecTV, Sling, TNT, TBS, Spectrum On Demand, and TruTV.

All of Sony’s Spider-Man movies, except for No Way Home, are available to rent or own digitally on multiple platforms, including Apple, Amazon, and Redbox. This includes 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe spinoffs Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

