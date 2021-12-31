All of Sony’s Spider-Man Movies Climb Rental Charts Amid No Way Home Mania

As Spider-Man: No Way Home swings to a record-breaking box office in theaters, at-home audiences are revisiting Sony’s Spider-Verse. After the film’s first trailer in August confirmed the return of Spider-Man 2 villain Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) — hinting at the opening of the Marvel multiverse with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) — Sony’s past Spider-Man movies webbed up seven of the top 100 spots on the iTunes Store. Tobey Maguire’s original Spider-Man trilogy and Andrew Garfield’s pair of rebooted Amazing Spider-Man movies appeared in the top 50 digital rentals, trailing 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home (#2) and 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming (#13).

Before the release of No Way Home, every Sony Spider-Man movie entered the top 100 digital rentals on iTunes:

#2 — Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) #13 — Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) #14 — Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man (2002) #15 — Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 2 (2004) #25 — The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) #30 — Venom (2018)

Venom (2018) #37 — The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) #47 — Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spider-Man 3 (2007) #67 — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

After the release of No Way Home, where the Amazing Spider-Man (Garfield) swings into the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Maguire), the Spider-Man and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movies are among the top 25:

#2 — Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) #3 — Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) #5 — Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) #6 — The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) #10 — The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) #17 — Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man (2002) #22 — Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 2 (2004) #23 — Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) #25 — Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spider-Man 3 (2007) #34 — Venom (2018)

Now the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie of all at $1.81 billion worldwide, Spider-Man: No Way Home could ultimately net Sony Pictures upwards of $600 million as its most profitable film in studio history.

After he’s unmasked by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) in Far From Home, the new movie sees Spider-Man unwittingly unleashing multiversal villains with a grudge into the MCU: the Green Goblin (Spider-Man‘s Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Spider-Man 2‘s Alfred Molina), Sandman (Spider-Man 3‘s Thomas Haden Church), The Lizard (The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Rhys Ifans), and Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Jamie Foxx). A mid-credits scene is the second half of a universe crossover started in the coda of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, where Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is teleported into — and then out of — the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in theaters.