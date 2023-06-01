Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Issa Rae Calls Pregnant Jessica Drew Story "Special"

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Issa Rae says that her take on pregnant Jessica Drew is special. Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine talked to the Barbie actress on the red carpet for the Spider-Verse premiere. During their conversation, they explored the road here for Rae and how the filmmakers used their knowledge of the character to craft something truly unique amongst Spider-Lore. Yes, there was a comic storyline where Jessica Drew was pregnant. Rae knows about that run and is just amazed by Joaquin Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin Thompson's willingness to push things out as far as they can go in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Check out what she had to say right here!

"You know, I'm so excited that the filmmakers chose to use their nerdy knowledge of the Spider-Man canon to incorporate this specific art for Jessica Drew where she happens to be pregnant, kicking a** on a motorcycle. Which I am terrified of," Rae laughed. "I just think it's just, so special. She's also like the only Spider-Person who doesn't wear a mask she she's out here saving the world because she doesn't have anything to hide. She's like you can get this work any time."

While the Insecure star might be a little shocked by the idea of Spider-Woman just saving the world on a motorcycle, she obviously feels very warm about Jessica Drew now. In a previous roundtable with some other Spider-Man variants, she voiced her desire to play Jessica Drew in live-action should the opportunity arise. It feels like we're well on our way to a live-action Spider-Verse, so you might be seeing her in that capacity soon.

What Happens in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

"Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac )."

"Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham."

Are you excited to see this version of Jessica Drew in the Spider-Verse sequel? Let us know in the comments down below!