Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse New Promo Spotlights Spider-Woman for Mother's Day

To celebrate Mother's Day this year, Sony is using a new ad to spotlight a new mom from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The highly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be introducing many more Spider-people from the Spider-Verse, including Spider-Woman, aka Jessica Drew. This version of Jessica Drew, voiced by Insecure's Issa Rae, is expecting a baby, fighting crime while pregnant.

On Sunday, Sony unveiled a new promo from Across the Spider-Verse that highlights footage featuring Jessica Drew. In the teaser, she talks about the baby situation with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and fights with some bad guys. Gwen can't help but ask if Jessica will adopt her. You can check out the full promo below!

Super moms doing superhero things. 💗 Happy Mother’s Day!



Meet Jessica Drew in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, exclusively in movie theaters June 2! Get tickets now: https://t.co/JN8ktusVUB pic.twitter.com/LCi56lZu1C — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) May 14, 2023

Rae isn't the only new star joining the Spider-Verse franchise in this second film. Oscar Isaac appeared in a brief credits scene as Spider-Man 2099, aka Miguel O'Hara, and will now be one of the main characters. The cast also includes returning stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson, along with newcomers Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, and Jorma Taccone.

Spider-Verse Short Film on the Way

In addition to a second Spider-Verse movie, there is also a short film on the way, which was brought to life through a program at Sony called LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers). The new short is called The Spider Within. LENS creators Michelle Raimo Kouyate and David Schulenburg are overseeing and producing the project.

"We feel honored and privileged to have been given the opportunity to give shape to the inaugural launch of the LENS program," Kouyate and Schulenburg said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud of how the hard work of all four filmmakers – Jarelle Dampier, Khaila Amazan, Clara Chan and Joe Darko – has paid off. They far exceeded all expectations as they stepped into their leadership roles and created a remarkable short. We are very grateful to be part of a studio that is doing meaningful work to give voice to varied groups and to the studio leadership – Kristine Belson, Michelle Grady, Pam Marsden and Paul Martin – who gave rise to this program and supported us every step along the way."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on June 2nd.