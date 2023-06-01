Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Composer Daniel Pemberton Set Out to "Rewrite the Rules" of Superhero Movies

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters this weekend, and from everything we've seen so far, it looks like Sony Pictures Animation might have another hit on their hands. The Spider-Verse sequel has some big shoes to fill after its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, won an Academy Award, and the reactions to it have been really good. One of the things that the first Spider-Verse movie did well was its music and soundtrack, with the film being composed by Daniel Pemberton. Pemberton returned for the sequel and is now talking about his score. While on the red carpet at the world premiere, Pemberton chatted with ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine, and he revealed that he wants to "rewrite the rules" of superhero movies.

"It's crazy. I think the thing that's been interesting about this movie is trying to develop a really strong identity that only feels like that film. I don't; I didn't want to write a score that sounds like every other superhero movie, and they didn't want to make a film that looks like every other superhero movie," Pemberton told us. "So we were trying to rewrite the rules from day one. So where you think the first film was rewriting the rules, this film is expanding that rule book. We're trying to create this crazy sonic and visual universe that feels different from anything else that's out there."

Black Adam star Aldis Hodge Praise Spider-Verse Sequel's Representation

"So for me, one of the grandest things that it does is it normalizes seeing us in places where people have to accept us without question, right? 'Oh why are your there? And do we have to explain our way?' No, it just is what it is, right? That's the, to a degree in terms of representation, equity that we're also looking for culturally is just to walk in a space without having to explain why we're there or who we are just accept that it's normal," Hodge told us while on the red carpet for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. "So, I love to see that because when you see little black and brown kids and they're looking at that and for them that's what they're gonna grow up with. They're not gonna know anything different. So, this might be a little bit further down the line but we're talking about changing the mindset of a generation, the next generation and they're gonna treat how they see themselves differently than how we treat ourselves. And they're gonna do it in a more progressive way. So, it means a lot."

What Else Is Waiting In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2nd!

