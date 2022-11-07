Major MCU Star Rumored to Appear in Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became an instant favorite of many, winning an Academy Award in 2019 for Best Animated Feature. Sony Pictures Animation quickly pushed two sequels into development, a pair of films set to bring more Spidey-family characters into the animated canon. In fact, a new report circulating online suggests at least two awfully familiar faces will be added to the film's direct sequel in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Recent reporting from The Cosmic Circus says Tom Holland's version of the web-slinger will appear in the film in some shape, way, or form. While it has yet to be seen if Holland will voice the character himself, it's said the character will be the same version seen in the trilogy of films from Marvel Studios. Furthermore, the same report adds the version of Spider-Man from the critically-acclaimed PlayStation series will also appear.

Will Tom Holland appear in the Into the Spider-Verse sequel?

Sony has yet to confirm a potential appearance by Holland. The actor has said that he'd like to appear in the franchise, even revealing on the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home that longtime Spidey producer Amy Pascal asked him to join the cast of one of the sequels.

"[Producer] Amy [Pascal] actually asked me on the set of [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and no one has come back to me," Holland previously revealed to SYFY WIRE. "I wanna be in them. Yeah, I love those movies."

What characters are in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

In addition to the return of Shameik Moore's Miles Morales, Across the Spider-Verse will also feature the return of Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson as Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker, respectively. The Jessica Drew version of Spider-Woman has also been confirmed to appear as voiced by Issa Rae while Jason Schwartzman will portray the main antagonist of the movie, Spot. Vulture (Jorma Taccone) and Takuya Yamashiro have also been added to the film's ensemble.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023. What other Spidey characters do you hope to see appear? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!