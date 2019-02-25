Oscars: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Wins Best Animated Feature Film

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has won Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards!

Congrats to Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller for taking home the prize. This is the first nomination and first win for each creator (however, some of them were infamously snubbed back in 2015 for The LEGO Movie).

Spider-Verse beat out Incredibles 2 (Brad Bird, Nicole Paradis Grindle and John Walker), Isle of Dogs (Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson, Steven Rales, and Scott Rudin), Mirai (Mamoru Hosoda and Yūichirō Saitō), and Ralph Breaks the Internet (Rich Moore, Phil Johnston & Clark Spencer).

Spider-Verse is the first Spider-Man film to win an Oscar since Spider-Man 2 took home the Best Visual Effects award in 2005. This is also Sony Animation‘s first win and second nomination. Previously, they were nominated in 2007 for Surf’s Up, but lost to Pixar’s Ratatouille.

Before Spider-Verse was released late last year, may fans thought Incredibles 2 was a lock, but Spider-Verse came sweeping in and shocked audiences with its innovative storytelling. While the Incredibles sequel went on to make way more money ($1,242,774,080 worldwide compared to Spider-Verse‘s $359,057,802), Spider-Verse was has been dominating this Awards Season.

In addition to winning the Oscar, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won Best Animated Feature at the Golden Globes, Producer’s Guild Awards, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, and the BAFTAs. It also managed to score seven Annie Awards, which included Best Animated Feature, Best Character Animation, Best Character Design, Best Directing, Best Production Design, Best Writing, and Best Editorial.

Spider-Verse is also the highest rated Spider-Man film in history. The movie earned a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, which made it one of the highest rated movies of 2018. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) scored a 92%, Spider-Man (2002) has a 90%, Spider-Man 2 (2004) an 83%, and Spider-Man 3 (2007) a 63%. To round out the numbers, The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) have a 72% and 51%, respectively.

While the film is based on a Marvel character, this movie is not a part of the MCU. However, Marvel Studios is having their own successful Awards Season. Black Panther has been nominated tonight for Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing. Avengers: Infinity War has also been nominated for Best Visual Effects.

Congrats to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller for their Oscars 2019 win!