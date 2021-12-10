Spider-Man Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya Want Roles in Animated Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are “waiting for the phone call” to jump into Sony’s animated Spider-Verse. After thwarting live-action multiversal villains in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actors want to swing into action with Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The upcoming two-part sequel to the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse assembles another team of spider-people from across the Marvel multiverse, including Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) and Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

“Love those [Spider-Verse] movies,” the MJ actor told SYFY WIRE ahead of No Way Home. Added Holland, “Love them and I’m just waiting for the phone call. Guys, call us. Put us in your movie, we want to be in it.”

After Sony brass rejected voiceover cameos by Holland and his Spider-Man predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in 2018’s Spider-Verse, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe producer Amy Pascal asked Holland about potentially taking another swing at the animated Spider-verse.

“Amy actually asked me on the set of [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and no one has come back to me,” Holland revealed. “I wanna be in them. Yeah, I love those movies.”

Holland has played the Spider-Man of the MCU since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, reprising the role in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). As a voice actor, Holland’s credits include roles in Spies in Disguise, the Robert Downey Jr.-starring Dolittle, and Disney-Pixar’s Onward.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) opens in theaters on October 7, 2022.