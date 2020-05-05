Spider-Man and Other Sony Theatrical Movies to Release Through IMAX At-Home Platform

✖

Sony Pictures and the IMAX Corporation have announced that hundreds of titles from Sony will be released on that at home IMAX Enhanced platform. For those not in the know, IMAX Enhanced is described as "the only way to experience IMAX’s signature picture, sound and scale outside of a movie theater, combining exclusive, IMAX digitally remastered 4K HDR content and DTS premium audio delivered through high-end consumer electronics and streaming platforms." Home media releases for films and content that has been IMAX Enhanced includes the distinction on the box but can also be purchased digitally on platforms like Fandango Now.

Among the films already available in the format from Sony Pictures Entertainment include Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jumanji: The Next Level, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Venom, Bad Boys For Life, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Only The Brave, Men In Black: International, Zombieland: Double Tap, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Little Women (2019), and Charlie’s Angels (2019). Sony will reportedly release "at least 100 new titles coming over the next 12 months and hundreds of additional titles expected in the years to follow," which will be available across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific regions.

“We are thrilled to announce an expansion of our support of the IMAX Enhanced program with hundreds of additional titles from the legendary SPE catalog, as well as new, theatrical releases for best-in-class home entertainment," Pete Wood, SPE’s Senior Vice President, New Digital Distribution said in a press release. "The success that SPE has enjoyed in collaborating with IMAX and DTS has inspired the decision to significantly increase our commitment and volume of content to meet the growing demand for IMAX Enhanced."

"IMAX and DTS continue to work hand in hand to redefine high-quality at-home entertainment,” Patrick McClymont, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, IMAX Corporation added. “SPE’s storied library provides our fans access to an unprecedented, ever-expanding roster of movie favorites across multiple genres. We look forward to continuing to drive momentum on all fronts by working tirelessly with our leading consumer electronics and streaming partners on delivering breakthrough technology and content experiences for consumers around the world.”

IMAX Enhanced content delivers the signature expanded aspect ratio of the theatrical format, allowing viewers at home the full scope and scale of the picture as created by the filmmakers for the theatrical exhibition of the movies. What future or catalogue films will be released under the banner remain to be seen but they're no doubt going to blow minds.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.