Spider-Man: Far From Home First Marvel Movie to Get IMAX Ratio Home Release

It’s been a pretty good week for Spider-Man fans. First, news broke Sony and Disney had reached a deal to keep Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the MCU for at least two more films and now, Spider-Man: Far From Home has become the first Marvel movie to get an IMAX ratio release on home media. FandangoNOW announced the news Tuesday, revealing it had partnered with FandangoNOW on the initiative.

In an effort to create an immersive at-home experience, IMAX launched IMAX Enhanced Tuesday, a digital platform allowing fans to rent films featuring digitally remastered 4K HDR content — content which manages to include Far From Home as part of its launch offerings. Other movies that will be available using the technology include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and Bumblebee.

Before you get too excited, IMAX says in a press release the technology only works on select Sony 4K Android TVs as of now and FandangoNOW is the exclusive partner platform to rent the IMAX films on in the United States.

“Bolstering its position as the leading U.S. digital network for all things movies, FandangoNOW meets IMAX Enhanced’s high standard for 4K HDR streaming and uses a special variant of the DTS:X codec technology integrated in home audio equipment to deliver an IMAX signature sound experience with more immersive, powerful sound,” the theatre company said in a press release. “IMAX Enhanced is supported by participating studios such as Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and Paramount Pictures, as well as a fast-growing roster of 15 device partners across premium televisions, projectors and A/V receivers — all of which have met performance requirements set by IMAX, DTS and leading technical specialists throughout Hollywood.”

Spider-Man 3 is expected to hit theaters July 16, 2021. Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available digitally and on physical home media wherever movies are sold.

Other upcoming MCU films include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

