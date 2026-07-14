Spider-Man Boss Teases Franchise Future After Brand New Day, And Confirms the Best Case Scenario

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is looking like it’s going to be another big win for the Spider-Man movie franchise, and, as the title implies, this next film could kick off an entire new series of Spider-Man movies featuring Tom Holland. But are Sony and Marvel Studios still committed to working together on Spider-Man films, going forward? Is there still more story to tell about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, and his arc in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

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One person in charge of the Spider-Man franchise is already teasing that there is a brand new future coming on the back of Brand New Day, and (after some big missteps in the past) it’s going to be more in line with what fans really want for the franchise.

Spider-Man Movies Boss Teases Future MCU Plans

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Amy Pascal has been holding the rights to the Spider-Man movie franchise for years, and has a vested interest in where the franchise goes in this pivotal time. Pascal was at the head of the ship in the 2010s when Sony tried (and failed) to make Spider-Man the center of his own franchise universe, and she’s still a major partner now, when both Marvel Studios and Sony are going through some transitional periods, trying to rebuild the brand value of their superhero universes.

In a new interview with SFX Magazine, Amy Pascal made it sound like the future is set and steady, working with Marvel Studios (which is great) – although she wouldn’t confirm that a sequel to Brand New Day is in the works.

“Ever since we’ve been making Spider-Man movies with Marvel and the MCU, it has opened up a wealth of opportunity for us,” Pascal said. “Because in the comics, he does interact with all these characters. So that’s been a wonderful opportunity. I never want to be so presumptuous as to say anything is going to be a trilogy or more than one. That would be my dream, of course, but you never know.”

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That’s when Pascal rolled out a familiar company line: there is no franchise future beyond the movie in front of you. “The truth is that the rule that we set for ourselves is to take it one movie at a time. It’s important to us that you don’t have to see one movie to see the other movie.”

Fans have noticed that this new statement is a walkback from Pascal’s previous teases, which indicated that an entire new Spider-Man movie trilogy is in the works (“We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel … we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”). However, Brand New Day opening projections are looking pretty solid, and if the film becomes another billion-dollar success, then you bet Pascal we’ll be free to tease the next film, which is likely in some stage of development.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be in theaters on July 31st. Discuss the film with us over on the ComicBook Forum!