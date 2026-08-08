Spider-Man: Brand New Day Actor Just Became a Fan-Favorite For Miles Morales Casting & It Could Work

As Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to dominate the box office, a relatively unknown a ctor may have made the biggest impression with fans, sparking a wave of praise and speculation. Brand New Day had the biggest opening for a Marvel film yet, setting multiple records while drawing rave reviews . Tom Holland, Zendaya and Sadie Sink are all receiving critical acclaim for their stellar performances in what many are considering the best Spider-Man film ever made. Yet somehow through all that hype and spectacle, this promising newcomer has managed to steal the spotlight. His performance has driven wild fan speculation, despite only appearing in one brief scene. Whether the theories are true or not, there’s no doubt he has a bright future ahead of him.

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Niyi Akin’s big screen debut is only around three minutes of screen time, but it was enough for him to steal the scene and leave a lasting impression on audiences . Fans were so captivated by his performance they were convinced he had to be someone important, with many speculating that he could be Miles Morales. In an interview with Capital Radio, Akin reflected on his time working with Tom Holland, how the two b onded, and what Tom told him that may have lead to such a memorable performance.

“Don’t be afraid to make a mistake… just go with the flow,” Akin said of the advice Holland gave him.

Despite Speculation, the Future Remains Open Ended

When Akin’s character first called out to Spider-Man and appeared on screen, many fans’ minds immediately jumped to Miles Morales. Though the character has yet to be introduced or even announced for the MCU, fans haven’t been able to contain themselves from speculating when and how he may appear. Ever since Donald Glover played Miles’s uncle Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming, audiences have kept watch for any hint as to the second Spider-Man’s introduction to the MCU. The hype is no doubt reaching a fever pitch since the hotly anticipated conclusion to Mile’s own trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, has been constantly delayed and pushed back. Spider-Man fans are desperate for any update on Miles Morales, and are chomping at the bit for even a hint of his return.

The bad news is that it’s already confirmed that Niyi Akin’s character was not the future wall crawler. According to IMDB, Akin’s character was named David, deflating any speculation that the character might be Miles Morales. It is worth pointing out that the name is never said in the film, so if writers truly wanted to retcon the character to be Miles, its not completely impossible. Another problem, however, is the timeline. In every iteration of the character, Peter is meant to be an older mentor for the young Miles. The way it stands as of Brand New Day, Peter is in no position to be mentoring anyone, but the door does remain open for the future.

While the chances of Akin playing Miles Morales are slim, the splash he’s made with audiences has not gone unnoticed. There is no doubt Niyi Akin has the presence and talent to play Miles Morales if ever offered the role. Based on his appearance in Brand New Day he certainly has the talent and screen presence to play a major Marvel character, whether it be Miles or someone else. Akin’s performance even drew the attention of Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, who commented on the young star’s Instagram to tell him how great a job he did. Such high praise from one of the biggest talents out there is sure to be a confidence boost for the young actor, and his scene stealing performance is certain to open the door for future roles.