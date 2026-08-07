While Spider-Man Breaks Box Office Records, Tom Holland’s Divisive 2022 Action Thriller Is a Streaming Hit

Every few hours, it seems Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken another box office record. The fourth outing for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) under Sony and Marvel Studios debuted to $360 million domestically, surpassing Avengers: Endgame‘s $357.1 million record for the biggest domestic opening weekend of all time. The film then became the fastest movie to cross $500 million domestically, hitting the mark in seven days and shaving a full day off Endgame‘s previous record. Heading into its second weekend, Brand New Day is aiming for more records, with a predicted box office that will get it even closer to the $2 billion mark, a feat few movies have ever achieved.

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Uncharted, Holland’s 2022 adventure film, has surged back onto Prime Video’s most-watched chart in the United States since Brand New Day‘s theatrical release. According to FlixPatrol, the film ranked at No. 9 on Prime Video’s movies chart in the days before Brand New Day opened, and it has continued to hold a top 10 spot throughout the record-breaking box office run. The 2022 title has also reached the top of Hulu’s most-watched list this month, giving Holland a presence across multiple major streaming platforms.

Tom Holland’s Uncharted Makes the Best of His Spider-Man Experience

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

Nathan Drake shares more with Peter Parker than Tom Holland’s face. Uncharted‘s director used the movie’s $120 million budget to build rooftop chases and cargo plane fights, determined to echo the games’ thrills. Holland’s experience swinging through New York and performing stunts for Marvel allowed him to be comfortable with harnesses, rigs, and elevated sequences, all elements that Uncharted shares with Holland’s adventures in the MCU. In fact, Holland’s commitment and the movie’s set pieces became one of the few elements critics and audiences agreed worked in Uncharted‘s favor, even as the film split opinion on nearly everything else.

Uncharted was built to launch a multi-film franchise, drawing from Naughty Dog’s decades-spanning catalog of Nathan Drake adventures. The film spent a decade trapped in development hell, cycling through multiple directors and stars before Fleischer’s version finally reached theaters on February 18, 2022. Despite grossing $407 million worldwide, the film landed a 41% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers criticizing its adherence to generic blockbuster formula over the puzzle-solving identity of the source games. Audiences disagreed, awarding the film an 89% score and helping justify Sony’s continued development of a sequel, though the studio has not confirmed a release date.

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

Unlike many critically panned video game adaptations that fade from the cultural conversation entirely, Uncharted keeps returning to major streaming charts even when there’s no new Spider-Man movie in theaters. That and the fact that the movie has been embraced by fans as one of the best video game adaptations, despite the poor critical reception, underline why Uncharted is worth your time.

Uncharted is now streaming on Prime Video and Hulu. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.