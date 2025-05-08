Spider-Man: Brand New Day Adds Fan-Favorite The Bear Star to Cast

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is starting to look a bit more real as it adds more people to its cast ahead of production. It has been three years since the last live-action Spider-Man movie and fans have been yearning to see the webhead back on the big screen. Although Spider-Man as an entity has remained active since then with new video games and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, nothing quite matches the thrills of seeing a live-action Spider-Man movie in theaters. Not to mention, Spider-Man: No Way Home left the door wide open for a lot of different directions for the character going forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans are eager to see where the story goes next and thankfully, it won’t be long before we find out. It was recently announced that the next movie in the series will be called Spider-Man: Brand New Day, named after a fairly infamous comic book that sees Peter Parker dealing with the ramifications of wishing to undo parts of his life, something we can probably expect to see after the events of No Way Home.

The new Spider-Man movie is due out next summer and will see Tom Holland returning to the role, but beyond that, we have no idea what to expect from the movie. No plot details have been revealed, no villain has been teased, and we’re not sure if this directly ties into a movie like Avengers: Doomsday, as Tom Holland hasn’t been announced to be in that movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Casts Liza Colón-Zayas

the bear

However, it seems like we may be getting closer to learning more. Deadline has reported that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has cast The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas. However, we have no idea who she is playing or how significant her role is. It’s possible she will play a teacher at a university, assuming Peter is attending one, or fill some sort of maternal role for Peter following the death of Aunt May. Liza Colón-Zayas is the second actor to join the cast of the new Spider-Man movie behind Sadie Sink. We aren’t sure who Sink is playing either, though some have speculated she will be playing Mary Jane Watson (despite Zendaya being Michelle Jones Watson) or Jean Grey. It’s all being kept under great secrecy.

With this casting news, it’s likely more names are going to join the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day very soon. Hopefully, that means we are closer to finding out who the villain of the movie is too. It’s expected that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will enter production this summer, so more news is likely very imminent. Whether we get any kind of tangible details before it enters production remains to be seen. Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home kept plot details extremely under wraps until the first trailers were released, but they had some extremely sensitive stories. Perhaps with this being a new beginning, they will be a bit more forthcoming with details.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31st, 2026. Who do you want to see in the new Spider-Man movie? Let me know in the comments.