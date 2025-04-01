Spider-Man 4 Title Revealed at CinemaCon

Spider-Man 4 has thwipped up a brand new title. Sony Pictures swung by CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday night, where the studio revealed the Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel’s title to be… Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Starring Tom Holland as the wall-crawler, the fourth Spider-Man movie from Sony and Marvel Studios is scheduled to release in theaters on July 31, 2026, between Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027).

Produced by Amy Pascal (the Spider-Verse movies) via Pascal Pictures and Kevin Feige (the Jon Watts-directed Spider-Man “Home” trilogy) for Marvel Studios, the new movie will begin filming this summer with director Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). See the just-revealed title treatment below.

CinemaCon was also where Sony announced the Spider-Man: Homecoming title in 2016, named after the high school dance and Spider-Man’s homecoming to the MCU with his debut in that year’s Captain America: Civil War. 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home was named for Peter Parker’s school trip overseas to Europe (and Mysterio’s supposed home world in the multiverse). In keeping with theme of its predecessors, 2021’s trilogy ender Spider-Man: No Way Home saw multiversal villains pulled from their home universes — along with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men — after Doctor Strange cast a spell trying to put Peter Parker’s outed secret identity back in the bottle.



No Way Home ended with another spell erasing all memory of Peter Parker, including his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), and Peter embracing his role as a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

“We have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker, and that he was going to focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard,” Pascal previously said on Behind the Lens. “So that’s what the movie is about.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Explained

Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes its name from a 2008 soft reboot of Marvel’s Spider-Man line of comics.

After Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson’s marriage was magically annulled by the demon Mephisto during Marvel’s controversial One More Day storyline, Spider-Man’s Brand New Day reset the status quo: Peter was single, his once-outed secret identity was back in the bottle, and he had a new supporting cast, including Harry Osborn (back from the dead), NYPD Officer Vin Gonzales, Vin’s sister (and Peter’s one-time romantic interest) Michelle Gonzales, Harry’s girlfriend Lily Hollister, and Carlie Cooper. (After unmasking in support of the Iron Man-backed Superhuman Registration Act during Civil War, Spider-Man erased the public’s memory of his secret identity with the help of Doctor Strange and Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four — something that wasn’t revealed until later in Spider-Man: One Moment in Time, a four-part arc that inspired No Way Home.)

The rebranded Brand New Day Spider-Man comics — launched with 2008’s Amazing Spider-Man #546 from writer Dan Slott and artist Steve McNiven — featured a rotating roster of creators, including Marc Guggenheim and Salvador Larroca, Bob Gale and Phil Jimenez, Zeb Wells and Chris Bachalo, and artist Marcos Martín.

The Brand New Day era most famously introduced the villain Mister Negative (made even more popular by the Marvel’s Spider-Man PlayStation game), and all-new villains like the Goblin Menace, Freak, Overdrive, the Emissary, Screwball, a new acid-spewing Vulture (James Natale), as well as the red-haired costumed crime-fighter Jackpot (Alana Jobson). (Might that be the rumored role of Stranger Things star Sadie Sink?)

It was a back-to-basics approach for Spider-Man after he became a husband, an Avenger (in the J. Michael Straczynski-penned Amazing Spider-Man run and in New Avengers) and then a fugitive after the events of Civil War (in Spider-Man: Back in Black). The Brand New Day title also suggests a street-level Spider-Man story after No Way Home pit the wall-crawler against villains pulled from throughout the multiverse.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.