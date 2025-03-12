Spider-Man 4 Casts Sadie Sink (Is She the New Mary Jane or an X-Man?)

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is reportedly joining Tom Holland in the untitled Spider-Man 4, according to Deadline. While Sink’s role is being kept under wraps, there have been reports that she’s being eyed to play the redheaded X-Men character Jean Grey. Of course, Spider-Man is known for having a redhead in his life, particularly Mary Jane Watson. However, “MJ” was the name of Zendaya’s character in the Spider-Man franchise, but the next film is expected to pivot away from her character following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Could Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios be looking to use Spider-Man 4 as a vehicle to stealth introduce more X-Men characters?

While all that talk above is speculation, what we do know about director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man 4 is that Tom Holland will return as the web-slinger. Spider-Man: No Way Home concluded with Peter Parker forcing Doctor Strange to complete his spell to make the entire world forget that he is Spider-Man. It came with a cost, however, as Peter’s best friends — MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) — also forgot about him. So far there hasn’t been word on whether Zendaya or Batalon will return to reprise their roles, though it’s more likely that they will be phased out as new characters, like Sink, will take more prominent roles.

2025 is shaping up to be a busy year for Tom Holland. First up he has Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey — a star-studded epic adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, which also stars Matt Damon, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal — with The Odyssey production expected to get underway this spring with filming locations in the UK, Morocco, and Sicily. Production on Spider-Man 4 will begin this summer in London and run through the fall.

Sony Pictures also pushed back the Spider-Man 4 release date, moving the film from its July 24, 2026 date to July 31, 2026.