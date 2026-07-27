Spider-Man: Brand New Day Officially Censored Overseas, And the Cut Scene Might Be a Spoiler

Tom Holland and Zendaya have tied the knot, but will Spider-Man and MJ get together in Brand New Day? Peter Parker’s loved ones lost all memory of him after Spider-Man: No Way Home, but we know he’ll soon be pulled back into MJ and Ned’s orbits. Most viewers have assumed this will lead to the couple reuniting, but Marvel’s kept that kind of spoiler secret. Trailers for Brand New Day have teased an emotional moment between Spider-Man and his ex, but we’ve had no real details on how they relationship will pan out.

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Now, surprisingly, an answer has been offered courtesy of the CBFC, India’s film board. This tends to be quite conservative, cutting a kissing scene in Superman, and it’s done the same with Brand New Day. According to Bollywood News, the CBFC has requested Marvel and Sony cut an eight-second kiss, while muting “obscene” words in three places. It pretty much confirms what we all expected; Spider-Man and MJ are destined to get together, and they’ll share a lengthy kiss scene.

Spider-Man Isn’t the First Superhero Whose Love-Life Has Been Hit

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The CBFC don’t seem particularly fond of superhero films in general, requiring odd changes for the purposes of classification. A kissing scene for Superman was cut last year, prompting accusations of censorship, but the CBFC insisted it was “too sensual.” F1 was digitally altered to remove a middle-finger, while swear words were cut from Thunderbolts*. There’s been something of a backlash, with accusations of inconsistent rules and regulatory overreach. More concerning, there’s currently a heated debate over the politically-provocative Satluj, which disappeared from streaming platforms.

Some of the accusations of double standards reflect an attitude towards Western culture. Critics argue that Western films undergo more scrutiny, and more requests for edits, simply because Western culture is assumed to be more obscene; this leads to notable inconsistencies in how rules are applied. Studios naturally want to have the lowest age-rating possible, and so understandably tend to respond to CBFC pressure. In this case, it seems Indian viewers will have to miss out on some of Peter and MJ’s reunion – eight seconds of it, at least.

It has to be said, though, that it’s rather amusing to see India’s film classification unwittingly spoil a character beat. Superman‘s kiss was no secret, appearing prominently in the trailer (which was also edited for release in India). Brand New Day, in contrast, seems to be keeping as much of the third act as possible under wraps; we still don’t officially know who Sadie Sink is playing in the film, let alone how the relationship between Peter and MJ evolves. We can safely assume Spider-Man delivers at least a part of his rehearsed speech to MJ, revealing he used to know her, but we don’t really know how she’ll react to the news. Now, though, we can guess it involves a lip-lock.

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