Brand New Day’s Spider-Man Costume Finally Ends a 6-Movie MCU Trend

Spider-Man has been part of the movie scene for over 20 years. Sam Raimi first took the reins in 2002, casting Tobey Maguire and providing a semi-grounded take on the character. Everything was going great until Spider-Man 3, which bit off more than it could chew by including three major villains, Sandman, Venom, and New Goblin. The lackluster reception the movie received sent Sony back to the drawing board, and it decided to reboot the franchise with Marc Webb and Andrew Garfield at the helm. The Amazing Spider-Man duology didn’t fare much better than Spider-Man 3, though, which opened the door for Peter Parker to join the biggest franchise in the world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since Spider-Man was becoming part of an already flourishing universe, Marvel Studios decided to forego retelling his origin story, dropping him right into the middle of the action in Captain America: Civil War. Joining Team Iron Man put Peter on a path that he walked down for six movies. Well, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the titular hero is finally taking things in a different direction, even in the costume department.

Spider-Man Is Finally Stepping Out of Iron Man’s Shadow in Brand New Day

Tony Stark has been keeping tabs on Peter prior to the events of Civil War, so when he needs some extra muscle to fight Team Captain America, he reaches out to the young man. Their meeting goes well, with Tony learning why Peter does what he does, but there’s one issue: Spider-Man doesn’t have the right gear. When Peter arrives in Germany, he finds a new suit that serves him well in the fight at the airport and during the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming. It takes traveling to space for Spider-Man to switch things up and don the Iron Spider suit, which is also a gift from Tony. Of course, Peter dies shortly after putting it on, getting dusted alongside half of life in the galaxy after Thanos’ snap.

Everything is different once Peter comes back and Thanos is defeated, as Tony loses his life after using the Nano Gauntlet. Without Iron Man in his corner, Peter has to make do with what he has, but Happy Hogan offers some help in Spider-Man: No Way Home, allowing Tony’s protege to create a new suit using Stark Tech to go and fight Mysterio. Peter goes back to the Stark well one last time in Spider-Man: No Way Home when he builds the Integrated Suit, which combines all the best parts of his previous costumes.

After No Way Home, though, no one remembers Peter, meaning the hero’s last connection to Tony, Happy, won’t be around to lend a hand anymore. Peter has to make another homemade suit at the end of the 2021 film, one that marks the beginning of a new era. However, just because he’s moving away from being the next Iron Man doesn’t mean he’s not still honoring people that mean a lot to him.

Peter 2 and Peter 3 Help Peter 1 During a Tough Time

When Doctor Strange’s spell goes horribly wrong in No Way Home, characters from across the multiverse start arriving on Earth-616, including two Peter variants. They introduce themselves to MJ and Ned before meeting Peter to discuss Aunt May’s death. Every version of Spider-Man suffers a great loss, but it makes them who they are, which is all Earth-616 Peter needs to hear. He and his new friends come up with ways to save all of the rogue villains, and they get the job done at the Statue of Liberty. Unfortunately, Peter 1 has to make everyone forget about him to save the world, leaving him all alone.

Brand New Day will be the first time that Spider-Man sets out without a support system, but he still has one in his heart. The raised webbing on the new suit is certainly something he borrowed from Peter 2’s look, and Peter 3 donned a similar logo to the one that will appear in the upcoming MCU movie. While it’s not as fancy as Stark tech, Spider-Man’s latest costume proves that there’s more to being a hero than bells and whistles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.

