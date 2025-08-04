Tom Holland Shares More Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set Photos (And Raises a Big Plot Question)

Following the official first look of Spider-Man’s new suit yesterday, Tom Holland has taken to social media to give fans and even better look at Spidey’s new digs. To celebrate the first day of filming, Holland posted two new photos of himself in costume — and on wires — on set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The photos, which also briefly showcase director Destin Daniel Cretton, not only offer a great glimpse of the costume, but they also raise a big question. Why exactly is Holland’s web-slinger standing on top of a tank? And who is driving the mysterious tank?

Videos by ComicBook.com

We know that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to include an impressive cast of characters from within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Most recently, it was revealed that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk will appear in the film, as well as the long-forgotten villain, Scorpion (Michale Mando). One character that is the most surprising, though, is Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, who is making the jump from the small screen to the big screen as the character. While we’re not entirely sure how involved Bernthal’s Punisher will be in the film, recent reports have suggested that he’ll be driving a tank in the film. Could this be the case in the photos Holland shared from set?

Bernthal, of course, is currently in New York working on the upcoming Punisher special for Marvel Studios and Disney+. However, it’s said that a body double is meant to stand in for him until he’s able to start production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With that in mind, it’s unlikely we’ll see Bernthal in any set photos for a bit. However, if rumors are to be believed, it’s possible we’ll see Bernthal’s Punisher stand-in on set soon enough, especially with Holland on wires on top of a mysterious tank.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth Spider-Man movie set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It follows the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Peter Parker had to make the difficult decision to allow everyone to forget who he is. Brand New Day will see Peter trying to create a new life for himself all the while continuing to do heroic work as Spider-Man. While it remains to be seen how Hulk, Scorpion and the Punisher all fit into Brand New Day, one thing is for certain: Holland’s Spider-Man is up for a heck of a journey, especially with the addition of Bernthal’s Punisher.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. As of now, the only confirmed cast members for the film are Tom Holland as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk/Bruce Banner, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher/Frank Castle, Michael Mando as Scorpion/Mac Gargan, and Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink in a mysterious role. While Marvel Studios and Sony have not yet unveiled the full returning cast, Jacob Batalon has seemingly teased his return as Ned. Production on the highly anticipated film is officially now underway.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31st, 2026.