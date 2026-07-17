Spider-Man: Brand New Day Teaser Reveals “The Hulk We’ve Been Waiting For”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is bringing in some of Spidey’s extended supporting cast, including The Punisher, Tombstone, and more, but one of the most anticipated characters is the jade giant known as The Hulk. The last few times we’ve seen Hulk, he’s either been in conflict with his two sides or the perfect balance between them. That’s all about to change though, as a new Brand New Day teaser gives fans an up-close look at the latest version of Hulk, and as @amitkushh puts it, this is “the Hulk we’ve been waiting for. 💚”. You can watch the new teaser below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new teaser footage shows the mysterious figure meddling with Bruce Banner’s mind, and when Spider-Man says “Dr. Banner?”, he receives a guttural growl in response that says, “No Banner. Only Hulk.” The mysterious figure then moves their hand to send Hulk on a destructive warpath, and to say fans are excited to see this far more savage Hulk would be an understatement. You can watch Hulk go fully savage in the new teaser footage below.

New teaser for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’



In theaters on July 31. pic.twitter.com/IO1uwpasn2 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) July 17, 2026

Marvel Fans Are Ecstatic To Have Savage Hulk Back

It’s been a minute since Marvel fans had a truly savage version of Hulk on the big screen. The last time he was even close to this version was Thor: Ragnarok, but even that wasn’t the uncontrollable Hulk fans saw in films like Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Brand New Day seems to be bringing that Hulk back in spades, at least thanks to this mysterious person’s meddling with Banner’s device, and fans are excited for the return.

@Softsammy20 writes, “Finally back to the monster we love. ‘No Banner… only Hulk’ gave me chills!”, while JCDenton2050 writes, “HULK IS BACK BABY🔥”. @_MCBx is happy to see this Hulk back in the fold, writing, “It’s about time we had this version of Hulk once again”, while @bubbalja writes, “So the Hulk finally got a solo gig, no therapist needed, just pure green rage on a spider web.”

@Queenzitta agrees, writing, “Finally. This is the Hulk we’ve been waiting for. “No Banner… only Hulk” means we’re getting the actual raging monster, not another calm green guy trying to do therapy mid-fight.” @BrandonBurney12 shared a perfect GIF of Hulk cracking a grin with the caption, “OH YEAH SAVAGE HULK IS BACK!!” Meanwhile, @Zunny06 raises a good point, writing, “Savage Hulk is the last version Spidey wants to run into. 💀”.

We know that this version of Banner has his Hulk side under control with the help of a device he wears on his wrist, but it remains to be seen what has transpired since we last saw him, which revealed a Banner that had found a way to blend his intelligence and Hulk’s strength into one consistent persona. There’s also the question of who is causing him to lose control, but the prevailing theory there is that this is Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too much longer, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!