Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Everything We Already Know

Here’s everything we already know about Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, scheduled to release as part of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on July 31, 2026. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be marking the return of wall-crawler Peter Parker (Tom Holland), five years after his last appearance in the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Brand New Day will be one of the final movies of the Multiverse Saga, but seems to be gearing up to explore a very grounded, personal, and intimate story for Peter Parker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Around the time Spider-Man: No Way Home released in December 2021, Marvel Studios confirmed that Tom Holland would be reprising the titular role in at least a new trilogy of MCU movies. This new trilogy kicks off with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will establish a new era for the wall-crawler as a more mature, hardened, and anonymous Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Holland hasn’t yet been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, but Brand New Day is primed to set up the intense conclusion to the Multiverse Saga in 2026 and 2027.

Principal photography on Spider-Man: Brand New Day kicked off on August 3, 2025, first in Glasgow, Scotland, under the working title Blue Oasis. In the months since, we’ve seen set photos from Brand New Day’s production that have given us a look at Peter Parker’s new Spider-Man costume — which Tom Holland helped to design, some brilliant web-swinging scenes, Frank Castle’s (Jon Bernthal) new armored Punisher truck, and Sadie Sink’s mystery MCU character. There is speculation a teaser trailer could be attached to the upcoming premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was originally scheduled to release on July 24, 2026, but was pushed back to July 31st to leave a two-week gap between Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, rather than just one. Tom Holland stars in both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, so July 2026 will be a monumental month for the young actor. Costume designer Sanja Milkovic Hays, production designer Charles Wood, cinematographer Brett Pawlak, and writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers return from previous MCU projects. Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts, however, is not returning.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Production History Explained

After Kevin Feige promised the Disney and Sony deal wouldn’t deteriorate again as it had before Spider-Man: No Way Home, it became inevitable that more Spider-Man movies would be developed for the MCU. While initially reluctant to return, Tom Holland later confirmed meetings had been occurring, and these restarted after 2023’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Jon Watts confirmed he would not be returning, but Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director and Wonder Man series creator Destin Daniel Cretton was hired as Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s new director — the title later being confirmed at CinemaCon in March 2025.

Following the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which everyone in the universe forgot Peter Parker thanks to Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell, Holland has described Brand New Day as a “fresh start” for the character. Cretton is expected to be directly inspired by a number of Marvel Comics stories and covers to bring Brand New Day to life as comic-accurately and vibrantly as possible. The Jackie Chan Stunt Team has worked on action sequences, raising hopes for the fight scenes, but there is still a lot of mystery surrounding Brand New Day’s story and characters.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Confirmed Cast & Characters

Tom Holland was obviously the first star confirmed to be returning to the MCU as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and, despite them forgetting him at the end of No Way Home, Michelle Jones (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) are also expected to return. Since No Way Home acted as something of a reset, however, few other Spider-Man franchise regulars are thought to be returning, though Michael Mando will finally be bringing Mac Gargan’s Scorpion to life almost a decade after he made his first and only MCU appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal will both be reprising their MCU roles — Bruce Banner’s Hulk and Frank Castle’s Punisher, respectively — in Brand New Day. There is speculation the former could be ridding himself of his Smart Hulk persona and returning to his “savage” form, but this hasn’t yet been confirmed. The Punisher will be returning after starring in his own Special Presentation in 2026, which doesn’t yet have a release date. Additionally, Marvin Jones III will be playing Lonnie Lincoln’s Tombstone in Brand New Day, after previously voicing the character in Sony’s animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018.

Marvel veterans will be joined by MCU newcomers in Brand New Day. Perhaps most notably, Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink was announced in March 2025 following rumors she will play the MCU’s Jean Grey. Sink has also been fan-cast as Gwen Stacy, Felicia Hardy, Mayday Parker, and more. The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas was cast in May 2025 in a mystery role that appears to be a detective. In August, Severance’s Tramell Tillman joined Brand New Day’s cast in an undisclosed role, and has been fan-cast as the likes of Robbie Robertson, Norman Osborn, and even Jefferson Davis, Miles Morales’ father.

What Could Spider-Man: Brand New Day Be About?

Marvel Comics’ Brand New Day storyline from 2008 picks up in the wake of One More Day, during which Peter Parker entered a deal with Mephisto to save Aunt May, but this came at the cost of his marriage to Mary Jane Watson. This also resulted in his secret identity being forgotten and many adjustments being made to his own history. Aunt May is alive, as is Harry Osborn, and Spider-Man has been missing since the establishment of the Superhuman Registration Act. This story showcases Parker’s time at the Daily Bugle, which is something the MCU has not explored.

Brand New Day was a controversial story in Marvel Comics, but Spider-Man: Brand New Day could cherry-pick the best bits to implement in the wake of everyone forgetting Peter Parker in No Way Home. We will see a more mature and independent Peter Parker, and these more mature themes are reflected in the inclusion of the Punisher, who will presumably be an ally to the wall-crawler. There has been speculation that Spider-Man and the Punisher will team up to fight the rampaging Hulk, but Mister Negative and the Inner Demons have also been the subjects of rumor.

Despite being a part of the Multiverse Saga’s final chapter, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to explore a grounded story for Peter Parker. There is speculation Brand New Day’s events will be simultaneous to the events of Avengers: Doomsday, similarly to Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Infinity War, which could perhaps explain Holland’s absence from the Russo brothers’ upcoming crossover. Whatever the case, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is gearing up to be a thrilling next chapter in Spider-Man’s MCU timeline.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!