Tobey Maguire Doomsday Rumor Would Give Fans a Costume Cut From Infinity War But Not Everyone Believes It’s Real

There is no shortage of big theories regarding Marvel’s heavily anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, and while some of them are likely true, there are just as many, if not more, that will end up not being real. One particularly interesting Avengers: Doomsday rumor has now started to pick up speed online, as it would finally give fans a costume they almost had in Avengers: Infinity War, but the problem is that not everyone believes it.

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The rumor in question revolves around Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in Doomsday, and the rumor is specifically that he will appear in the red and gold Spider-Man suit. To be clear, Maguire hasn’t been confirmed for the film, but it is an interesting rumor given that fans would love to see him return and also see that costume make an appearance. The problem is that most of the Maguire news around Doomsday originates from the Blue Minutes account, which contains numerous AI trailers, scenes, and photos.

New footage for 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY'



Tobey Maguire suit will not be the Iron Spider suit. It’s just an upgraded version of his original suit. It might be similar to red and gold little bit. As he's filming in mocap suit right now, there will be a new suit for him expected to… pic.twitter.com/6TygDsTUAR — Blue Minutes (@bluemintues) July 11, 2026

There’s also the main AI video that looks like a leaked trailer, and this includes Maguire in the Iron Spider suit. It certainly looks cool, but tied with everything else on the account, fans quickly pointed out that it’s likely made with AI. If it is indeed AI, it’s unfortunate, as this costume was actually revealed in concept art for Avengers: Infinity War, but it didn’t make it to the big screen.

What Is The Red and Gold Spider-Man Suit (And How Close Was It To Being In Infinity War?)

The red and gold Spider-Man suit first appeared during Civil War, specifically in Amazing Spider-Man #529. It’s also called the Iron Spider Suit because when Peter Parker revealed his identity to the world in alliance with Iron Man during Civil War, Stark gave him the new suit, which came complete with retractable spider arms.

The suit has made returns in the comics after Peter stopped wearing it, but it also almost made an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War. This was revealed by Character Designer and Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding, who designed a number of concepts for Spider-Man’s appearance in Infinity War.

As you can see in the image above, the suit kept the red and gold look and larger Spider-symbol from the comics while also working more webs into the overall design. Ultimately, the costume didn’t make it into the film, and Spider-Man wore a different suit altogether, but if this rumor actually ended up being true, it would be great to see the suit make a return with Maguire wearing it on the big screen.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see who ends up appearing in Doomsday and what costumes they wear, but from the concept art, we know that it will feature Thor, Captain America (both Sam and Steve), the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, and the X-Men, including Cyclops, Magneto, Beast, Mystique, Gambit, and Xavier. Marvel will likely have some surprises in store for other appearances, and who knows, maybe Maguire will actually be one of them.

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