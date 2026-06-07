Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer #2 Audio May Have Just Leaked Online (But Is It Real?)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer #2 is coming in just a couple weeks; however, it now sounds as though the trailer audio may have leaked online. In a world that is being reshaped by A.I. generated media, nothing is guaranteed – especially considering it’s easier to create select elements (audio or video) but combining those elements is where the technology can break down. As a result, there’s reason to be skeptical of anything that “leaks” online without context these days – as we’ve seen plenty of leaked “artwork” and character designs that have turned out to be fan-art/pranks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That all said, the trailer audio is pretty convincing – there’s the kind of distortion you’d expect from audio recorded off of a video playing on a computer – but the score, the lines, and SFX noises sound pretty legit.

You can hear the audio for yourself, here – and if it get’s taken down, we’ll have a pretty clear answer on if it was real or not.

Assuming the audio is real, it’s not the most “descriptive” trailer, despite Peter Parker once again narrating a big chunk of it. We hear a clip of Sadie Sink’s still-unconfirmed character, several Hulk roars (including the assertion that this might be the “biggest” iteration of the character so far in the MCU), as well as making it clear that Spidey’s mutation (and race to stop it) is the main through-line for the story.

This is a developing story…