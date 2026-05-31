New Look at Spider-Man’s Hulk Battle Revealed by Brand New Day Art

Like all of Tom Holland’s solo Spider-Man movies, Spider-Man: Brand New Day features supporting roles for some key Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. Much has been made about the burgeoning partnership between Spider-Man and the Punisher, but there’s also the return of Bruce Banner to look forward to. What’s most exciting about this upcoming appearance is that for the first time in several years, fans will have an opportunity to see Hulk let loose and smash. All signs are pointing to Savage Hulk taking part in the action, and he could be coming to blows with Spider-Man. A new piece of Brand New Day artwork teases a fight between the two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On X, the account Spider-Man News shared an image of a Brand New Day promotional poster that’s up for sale in Meijer. Both Hulk and Spider-Man are striking action poses as they seem to be engaged in a confrontation against each other. Check out the post in the space below:

New poster for Spider-Man Brand New Day that’s being sold in Meijer



Photo via @buckteethbandit pic.twitter.com/DQwP1uNyo2 — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) May 30, 2026

Will Marvel Show Savage Hulk in the Next Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

With official merchandise descriptions and promotional posters confirming the presence of Savage Hulk, it’s worth wondering if there will be any Hulk footage in the next Brand New Day trailer. Bruce Banner briefly popped up in the first preview that premiered back in March, establishing that Peter Parker goes to Bruce for advice after realizing his DNA is mutating, but we didn’t see any of the enormous green rage monster. That could be because the first trailer was just a teaser, and Marvel/Sony want to build up to a reveal to maximize the impact.

Spider-Man battling Hulk would undeniably be a great money shot for a trailer, but an argument can be made it isn’t necessary to sell general audiences on Brand New Day. The film is easily one of the most anticipated movies of the summer already, with the earlier trailer breaking viewership records. Sony and Marvel know they don’t have to peel the curtain back all the way to get people excited about Brand New Day. Moving forward, trailers and TV spots can showcase the bear minimum, giving viewers a general idea of the film’s story without spoiling too much.

In a way, the marketing campaign’s handling of Hulk so far is a smart middle ground. There’s enough out there that fans know Savage Hulk is in the film, but specifics about his role remain a mystery, preserving an element of surprise for the film’s premiere. Arguably, seeing a still image of Spider-Man facing off against Hulk is all anyone needs at this point in time. It’s the perfect tease because it raises questions for audiences to speculate about, such as why Hulk reverts back to his old savage form and how he ends up battling against Spider-Man. If Brand New Day was struggling to generate buzz, then a case could be made that some Hulk footage should be unveiled, but the film isn’t having any issues on that front.

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer was recently rated by the Korea Media Ratings Board, indicating that one could be on the way soon. Now would be a great time for another Brand New Day trailer, as it could play in front of the various blockbusters on the schedule for June and July. Whenever that preview arrives, it’ll be interesting to see what the studio is willing to show. In addition to Hulk, there are plenty of other Brand New Day elements being kept under lock and key for the time being, but Sony saw how effective the No Way Home marketing campaign was. Holding things back and even digitally manipulating footage to hide certain aspects works for a Spider-Man movie.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!