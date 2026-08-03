Spider-Man: Brand New Day Will Soon Offer Fans a New Version of the Movie

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ fourth solo outing for Peter Parker (Tom Holland), and its opening weekend already surpassed everyone’s most optimistic predictions. The film collected $355 million domestically and $927 million worldwide, the second-biggest domestic launch and the second-biggest global launch ever, trailing only 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Those figures arrived without any help from the main premium format. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has held exclusive rights to every IMAX screen in the United States since mid-July, shutting Brand New Day out of the giant-screens for its entire debut. IMAX usually books screens months in advance, so it seemed Brand New Day would just miss the opportunity altogether. Well, not anymore.

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IMAX confirmed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will begin screening in the format once The Odyssey‘s three-week exclusivity window closes, on August 7th, opening the giant screens to Holland’s web-slinger for the back half of its domestic run. The addition matters beyond the novelty of a bigger picture. IMAX tickets carry a premium price over standard admission, and that markup directly inflates a film’s box office total simply by raising the average ticket price per seat sold. Brand New Day is now positioned to collect that bump for the rest of its theatrical release, which should help it break even more records.

Pretend you're not the happiest you've ever been in your entire life that #SpiderManBrandNewDay is coming to IMAX August 7 🕷️ Tickets on sale tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/iQsVHBYHMv — IMAX (@IMAX) August 3, 2026

Can Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cross the $2 Billion Mark?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is projected to cross $1 billion worldwide by the end of its first week in release, a pace only a handful of films have ever matched. Reaching $2 billion is an entirely different proposition. Only seven movies in box office history have ever crossed that threshold: Avatar ($2.92 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.80 billion), Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.33 billion), Titanic ($2.26 billion), Ne Zha 2 ($2.26 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.07 billion), and Avengers: Infinity War ($2.05 billion). No Spider-Man film has ever managed the feat, and no Marvel movie released outside the Avengers banner has either.

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

The newly added IMAX run works directly in Brand New Day‘s favor on that front. Almost every film currently sitting in the $2 billion club built its total through a format-diversified theatrical run. Adding IMAX screens for the second half of the release gives Brand New Day another revenue stream to draw on deep into its window. The timing also lines up with a historically slow August box office corridor, meaning the film gains its IMAX runway at precisely the moment it needs fresh incentive to keep pulling audiences back into theaters without heavy new competition crowding the calendar.

Holland’s three previous solo Spider-Man films offer the clearest measuring stick for what comes next. Spider-Man: Homecoming closed its run at $880 million worldwide, Spider-Man: Far From Home finished at $1.13 billion, and Spider-Man: No Way Home became the franchise’s high-water mark at $1.921 billion, a total that still ranks eighth all time despite falling short of the $2 billion club. No Way Home reached that number off a $587 million opening weekend. Brand New Day has already cleared that bar with a $927 million debut, giving it a stronger foundation before a single IMAX ticket is even factored in. Brand New Day will need to sustain its momentum through August, but its opening pace, the newly added IMAX runway, and a thin release calendar in the coming weeks make $2 billion a realistic target.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters. IMAX screenings will be available from August 7th, with tickets for sale starting tomorrow, August 4th.